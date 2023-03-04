Arsenal produced an epic comeback to defeat Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners were expected to easily sweep aside the relegation-threatened outfit in their Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

But they found it tough going in north London.

They were left stunned when Philip Billing gave Bournemouth the lead after just 11 seconds.

Mikel Arteta's side found themselves in all sorts of trouble when Marcos Senesi doubled Bournemouth's lead 12 minutes after half-time.

Previous Arsenal sides would have crumbled and not been able to find a way back in the match.

But Arteta is creating something special in north London. Arsenal never gave up and they managed to turn the game on its head in a bonkers final 30 minutes.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White saw Arsenal restore parity.

Arsenal kept pushing for a winner and they got it in the seventh minute of stoppage-time as Reiss Nelson's terrific half-volley found the net.

Ben White mocks Neto after Reiss Nelson's winner

Bournemouth were doing everything in their power to cling on to a point towards the end of the match.

They were wasting time whenever they could as they desperately awaited the final whistle.

Neto was one of the main culprits when it came to wasting time.

So, when Arsenal won the game in the dying moments, White's first thought was to turn to the Brazilian goalkeeper.

The English defender got right up into Neto's face and celebrated the goal in front of him. Watch a video of his actions below...

VIDEO: Ben White mocks Neto after Reiss Nelson's winner

Pure savagery from White.

White has become a fan-favourite at Arsenal and you imagine that his celebrations will only make him more popular among the fan base.

Arsenal go five points clear once more

Arsenal have restored their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners will be looking to make it four Premier League wins in a row when they play Fulham at Craven Cottage next Sunday.