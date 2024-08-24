In the Premier League, no opponent is an easy one. Having just started his fifth season in the top flight of English football, Ben White knows this more than most, thus making it a tall order to pick just three of the toughest forwards he's ever faced. But in a recent feature on Sky Sports, the Arsenal defender was asked to do just that.

On Saturday Social's '100 fans vs 1 footballer' section, the 26-year-old was tasked with predicting the results of a survey where 100 fans had to name the three most difficult opponents that White had come up against. The findings were surprising, with the Englishman only agreeing with one choice.

Although Premier League fans named Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland, and Mo Salah as their choices, only Manchester United's goal-shy talisman made White's final list, with two different Manchester City and Liverpool forwards making the cut.

Marcus Rashford is White's Toughest Opponent

The United man made a mockery of him when he played for Brighton

There was a unanimous agreement between White and those who took the fan survey, with the Arsenal right-back guessing the first pick correctly. Although Rashford has been a mere echo of his past self over the last couple of seasons, White couldn't help but remember the time he played against the England international during his Brighton days. He told Sky Sports:

“When I was at Brighton, he went past me three times, chopped me three times and then scored. That was obviously on Twitter everywhere, and I still get it today.”

White was referring to the Seagulls' 3-2 loss to Man United back in 2020, where a Rashford goal helped the Red Devils get the season off to a dramatic start when Bruno Fernandes secured all three points with a penalty after the full-time whistle. The fact he still remembers his meeting with him is telling itself.

Jeremy Doku & Diogo Jota Complete List

Haaland and Salah were obvious options, but White disagreed

Over the last decade, no two players have better defined what makes the ultimate Premier League forward than Mo Salah and Erling Haaland. With that being said, it was hardly a surprise that fans picked the two to finalise the three-man shortlist of the toughest players White has played against.

However, it was two different Man City and Liverpool players that the Arsenal star wanted to highlight instead. Jeremy Doku was given the second spot, while Diogo Jota completed the list. Although White was quick to heap praise on the best striker in the Premier League for the goals he scores and just how prolific he is, he couldn't look beyond battles he's had with other opponents.

When asked whether Jota was underrated, White wasted no time in saying yes. "He's really good. When you play against him, you don't realise how quick he is, strong, obviously technically brilliant, too."