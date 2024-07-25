Highlights Ben White is considering an England return after Gareth Southgate's exit.

The Arsenal star has not played for England since the 2022 World Cup.

The defender walked out of the squad after a fallout with assistant manager Steve Holland

Arsenal defender Ben White is believed to be considering a return to international football after Gareth Southgate stepped down from his role as England manager. The 53-year-old's eight-year reign came to an end following a second successive European Championship final defeat, with the former centre-half stating that it was the right time to move on.

White was one name that was consistently absent from Southgate's squads, last being called up for the 2022 World Cup only to then leave the camp, which was said to be for personal reasons. It was later alleged that a bust-up with members of the backroom staff were to blame for his decision to pull out of international duty. However, with the recent changing of the guard, it is said that White could be willing to return to St George's Park.

White Prepared to Make Three Lions Return

The defender will look to add to his four caps

According to a report from the Daily Star, the 26-year-old is said to be ready to make himself available for selection whenever the next head coach is decided. This could mean that the Gunner could be seen in an England jersey for the first time in almost two years when the Three Lions take on the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League on the 7th and 10th of September.

White first featured for his country in 2021, making a short cameo off the bench during a 1-0 victory over Austria. Four days later, he started in another friendly against Romania, but had to wait until the next calendar year in order to be handed another cap. His last appearance came in March 2022, almost exactly eight months before withdrawing himself from the squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben White has a 100% record in international football (four games, four wins).

Why White Left England Squad in 2022

A fall-out with Gareth Southgate's assistant is believed to have been the reason

There was much confusion around why the former Brighton man was removed from the travelling squad to Qatar, with many questioning the validity behind the 'personal reasons' which was used as the explanation is a statement put out by the FA. This was further plunged into doubt when a seemingly upbeat White was season posting on social media.

It was later revealed Southgate's assistant manager, Steve Holland, was the reason behind White's departure from the squad, which came following a 3-0 victory over Wales. Although there was believed to be a dressing down of the defender that took place in front of his teammates, an exclusive from The Telegraph stated that the situation was much calmer than that, but that the versatile White was left upset by a comment from Holland pertaining to his perceived lack of interest in football.

It was reported that the incident happened days before the player requested to be released from camp, and that many within the backroom staff considered it to be a non-issue. However, White has not made himself available for selection since that interaction.