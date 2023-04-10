Perhaps the game of the season has been played out between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal looked to be cruising to a sensational win at Anfield on Sunday afternoon before a resurgent Liverpool made things extremely difficult.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli had put The Gunners in the ascendancy and silenced a normally hostile home crowd.

A goal late in the first half from Mohamed Salah, however, gave the hosts a much-needed glimmer of hope.

The crowd was now fully invested once more due to a clash between Granit Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold moments earlier.

This instilled belief that a significant dent could be put in the visitors' title aspirations.

Ben White loved Mohamed Salah missing his penalty

Early in the second half it was a very different game and a huge chance was presented to level the scoreline when Rob Holding brought down Diogo Jota inside the penalty area.

Usually reliable from the penalty spot, Salah sensationally missed the target for the second time in a row this season to the delight of the Arsenal squad.

Without a doubt, the happiest man in the ground appeared to be full-back Ben White.

The Englishman was seen gleefully grinning behind a disheartened Salah.

It's not the first time White has been snapped celebrating an opponent's misery at Anfield.

Back in January 2022, Takumi Minamino blazed over a golden opportunity to win the game in a League Cup tie between the sides.

White was quick to scream and shout in the face of the Japan international as his team gained a solid 0-0 draw.

Arsenal's title hopes dented by Liverpool

Despite the joy at the missed penalty, Liverpool did eventually get their equaliser through a Roberto Firmino header.

It marked the 11th goal the Brazilian has netted against Arsenal during his time at Anfield.

The draw means Arsenal move to six points clear at the top with Manchester City having played one game less.

There is also the small matter of a blockbuster clash between the two sides at the Etihad on the 26th of April.

Losing that game could be devastating for Mikel Arteta's side as Manchester CIty look to have kicked into their usual title-winning form.

There are still plenty of points to play for and Arsenal are the side with the points on the board, it is just a matter of not losing at the Etihad. Simple, right?

With Salah's penalty miss and a huge miss by Ibrahima Konate right at the death, Arsenal were lucky to get out with a point, and they can now re-group and go again.