British boxer, Ben Whittaker, endured a challenging evening on Saturday evening - and it finished with him being hauled away by security at a Saudi Arabian airport after smashing a fan's phone.

The incident took place just hours after the former Olympian drew in his bout against fellow Brit, Liam Cameron. The ending of the fight was a unique one as it saw both fighters topple over the ropes and out of the ring, with Whittaker injuring his leg in the process.

Whittaker had to be taken out in a wheelchair after the WWE-style tumble and was visibly frustrated at what had happened. At the time the fight was stopped, one judge had Whittaker leading 58-57, another had Cameron up by that same score, and the third had the two fighters tied at 58-58. He was so upset after the bout that he punched a hole in the dressing room wall before leaving the arena.

Ben Whittaker's professional boxing record (as of 15/10/2024) 9 fights 8 wins 0 losses By knockout 5 0 By decision 3 0 Drawn 1

After being released from hospital, an agitated Whittaker was seen walking through King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with a bandage around his ankle. Given everything that he had dealt with leading up to that point, the light heavyweight prospect was not exactly in a social mood - and it only got worse when a fan approached him and started taking pictures without permission.

Eyewitness Explains What Led to Ben Whittaker Smashing A Fan's Phone

Security stepped in as tempers flared

Close

Speaking to The Sun about the moment Whittaker lost his cool with the fan, an eyewitness recalled:

"I spotted Ben Whittaker coming through security and then a fan who had a boxing T-shirt on went up with his phone and went to take a photo.

"Ben said ‘don’t take no photos of me’ and snatched the phone out of his hand and smashed it straight on the floor… Ben stepped towards him, looked like he was going to punch him and some of Ben’s team jumped in between them and it got really heated – they were shouting at each other."

Before the situation could escalate even further, security intervened - even temporarily ceasing both men's passports. Before they could be returned, officials sat the two men down and forced them to resolve their differences.

Whittaker and the fan reportedly had a conversation where the talented fighter apologised to the fan and offered to pay for the damages to his phone. Whittaker also invited the individual concerned to be his guest at any upcoming fight.

The pair appeared to part on good terms after exchanging contact information. Whittaker has since spoken out to express his regret over the incident.

This was a really unfortunate event and I’m grateful to the gentleman that he sat down to talk about it straight afterwards and accepted my apology… Unfortunately, I can’t comment further on the alleged video recording as I have not seen it. In any case, we are in touch about replacing his phone and coming along to a future event as our guest.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Saturday's draw is the only blemish on Whittaker's nine-fight professional record.

As far as Whittaker's next fight is concerned, a rematch with Cameron seems inevitable after the manner in which their first fight ended. He was clearly still struggling to accept the loss of his perfect record hours after the decision was rendered and will want the opportunity for revenge as soon as possible.