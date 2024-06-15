Highlights Ben Whittaker is one of British boxing's rising stars.

He fought Saturday in a minor IBF title fight against Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka in South London, UK.

Whittaker, renowned for his trolling antics, got headbutted for his efforts.

Ben Whittaker is one of Britain's rising stars in boxing and is as renowned for his trolling antics in the ring as he is for his actual wins. On Saturday, he was up to his old tricks, showboating mercilessly in his light heavyweight bout against Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka at Selhurst Park Football Ground in Crystal Palace, and, though Arenyeka at times matched his unserious nature, he eventually snapped and headbutted him.

Whittaker Butted For Trolling

Arenyeka appeared to have enough

Though Whittaker coasted to a straight-forward decision win Saturday, and even with his usual 'Drunken Boxing Master' fighting style that usually dominates the headlines, one of the stories here concerned foul play from Arenyeka, who butted Whittaker.

Watch the headbutt right here:

It Wasn't The Only Foul of The Night

Arenyeka also threw an elbow, and was duly deducted a point

It proved to be a frustrating night for Arenyeka as he also threw an elbow at Whittaker later in the bout and was deducted a point for fouling. Whittaker, for the most part, danced and boxed his way to a comfortable victory to win the lightly-regarded IBF international championship title, while advancing his pro boxing record to 8-0-0 (5 KOs).

"I knew he was going to be tough," Whittaker said after his win was confirmed, and while his new belt was draped over his shoulder.

"If you saw him at the weigh-in, press conference, he brought the fire — and it was a great fight. I boxed beautiful and came away with the belt.

For more of Whittaker's "beautiful" boxing, check out the sequence below as it features a bolo punch, elaborate feinting, and then just a completely audacious dink on the head.

It's unclear where Whittaker goes from here but he's comfortably a top-10 light heavyweight from Britain, and a potential star on the rise internationally.

Elsewhere on the show, cruiserweight fighter Isaac Chamberlain dropped a decision to Jack Massey, who won the EBU European cruiserweight title to go alongside the Commonwealth Boxing Council title. Dan Azeez meanwhile, a possible future opponent for Whittaker, scored a draw with Hrvoje Sep.

The Boxxer event, which aired on Sky Sports, featured a main event involving WBO world cruiserweight title rivals Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe in a wildly-anticipated rematch which Riakporhe won in 2019 by split decision.