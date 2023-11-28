Highlights The Jets' decision to bench Zach Wilson won't solve their offensive struggles as the team's problems run deeper than just their quarterback.

Wilson's performance this season has actually shown some improvement, with his completion percentage at a career-high and a similar touchdown-interception ratio as last season.

The Jets' offensive line has been a major issue, and the supporting skill position players for the Jets have been disappointing as a collective.

The New York Jets made a big move to attempt to turn around their team's recent struggles. With only four wins in the first 10 games of the 2023 NFL season, New York decided to bench starting quarterback Zach Wilson. They then turned to fifth-year player Tim Boyle, and, to no one's surprise, the Jets still didn't come close to competing.

While Jets fans and some luminaries like Joe Namath wanted Wilson benched, the move won't save the Jets' season, and it might actually make things worse before all is said and done.

Benching Zach Wilson Won't Help The New York Jets

Many people within the organization, in the fanbase, and around the league considered Wilson to be the cause of New York's bad play. However, no one knows how the team could have played if Aaron Rodgers hadn't left the opening game of the season with a severe injury.

The Jets benched Zach last season, but he returned and tried to earn his position back. When New York brought in Rodgers, they thought the future Hall of Famer could help Wilson develop into the guy the Jets thought they were drafting with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.

Zack Wilson Stats W-L Yards/Attempt Comp % Yds TD Int 2021 3-10 6.1 55.6 2334 9 11 2022 5-4 7.0 54.5 1688 6 7 2023 3-6 6.1 59.2 1944 6 7

This time around, however, Wilson seems finished in the Big Apple. After he was benched midway through Week 11's 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Tim Boyle was tapped as the starter for New York's Black Friday matchup. Boyle is a journeyman quarterback who has played for four different teams, but this was only the fourth start of his career.

In his first start with the Jets, Boyle threw for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in another lopsided 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins. That was apparently good enough to keep the starting job, but based on early returns, it doesn't seem like Boyle gives the Jets a better shot at winning than Wilson did.

To his credit, Wilson doesn't think the Jets made him the scapegoat for their struggles this season. The team had only scored two touchdowns in 52 drives when he was benched, and that lack of ability to score, according to Wilson, was a justifiable reason to bench him (via ESPN):

You've got to look at the situation. We're not scoring touchdowns. Regardless of what I'm doing, my job as a quarterback is to help us score points. I can sit here and say I've had a bunch of growth and tremendous whatever this year, but if you're not scoring touchdowns, it doesn't matter. It really doesn't. And I get that.

The real problems with New York's offense

Zach Wilson was actually on his way to the best statistical season of his career in 2023. His 59.2 completion percentage and his 194.4 passing yards per game are both career highs. Wilson had also led his Jets to three wins in a row, including a big upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles before a three-game skid cost him his job.

Sadly, no matter if they turn to Tim Boyle or newly-signed Trevor Siemian, it doesn't seem as though the Jets have an in-house QB solution this season. The offense around the quarterback is just not good enough.

It doesn't matter who starts under center in New York if the offensive line can't protect the quarterback. When Wilson was benched after 10 games, the Jets had already started 14 different offensive linemen in seven different combinations. While Wilson wanted to win, he was sacked 38 times (third in the NFL) with a 28.5 pressure percentage (second), and it was because his line was not cohesive.

If Rodgers had not gone down in the very first game, it's highly likely he would have taken the same beating Wilson has this season. In fact, Rodgers played just four snaps and was pressured on three of them. In Wilson's last game as a starter, the Bills sacked him five times—just in the first half.

There is one receiver on the offense that is scary, and that is Garrett Wilson, who has 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns on the season. However, the biggest problem here is that the rest of the receiving unit can't separate from press coverage, an area where even Garrett struggles. This makes it harder for QBs to identify open targets and get the ball out of their hands safely to avoid both sacks and turnovers.

The running game has averaged 4.5 yards a carry, tied for fifth in the NFL, but they've amassed the fifth-fewest rushing yards on the season. That means that the Jets should but aren't relying more on a running game featuring an exciting young prospect in Breece Hall. And with their QB issues, it's a bit of a head scratcher as to why. With the way the offense is playing and being run, the team could have brought Tom Brady out of retirement to replace Rodgers, and he would have ended up on the shelf as well.

Aaron Rodgers should not return in 2023

When the Jets started talking about benching Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers started talking about coming back this season. Not only is that a bad idea, but it would be a huge mistake for New York. The Jets are 4-7 on the season, they've suffered four straight ugly defeats, and only one AFC team has a worse record.

With six games left in the season, the best-case scenario is 10-7, but winning six straight with this rag tag group is a pipe dream. After their Black Friday loss, they are essentially out of the playoff picture. And with the Jets' offensive line failing to protect their quarterback, having Rodgers come back for a wasted season risks another major injury to their only hope for 2024.

Whether or not the Jets considered Zach Wilson a scapegoat for their bad play, there is clearly a lot more wrong with this offense than their quarterback. It doesn't matter if they start Wilson, Boyle, Trevor Siemian, or anyone else from the free-agent pool; that quarterback won't win in this offense.

Rodgers would fight hard, but why risk the future for a few meaningless wins in 2023? The Jets need to look ahead to 2024, and benching Wilson for the remainder of the 2023 season doesn't solve any of their problems apart from the optics in the media. Wilson is the youngest of the bunch with the highest ceiling, so if you're going to put a guy back there to get rag-dolled by opposing defenses as you race for a top draft pick, why not him?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.