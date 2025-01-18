Beneil Dariush has revealed he was looked after and compensated for after having his scheduled fight at UFC 311 pulled from underneath him at short notice through no fault of his own. The American fighter was the unlucky party in a late switch around of the UFC 311 card after he was on course to fight for the first time in more than a year.

Dariush has been out of the Octagon since 2023 after the 35-year-old lost two fights back-to-back against Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan respectively, with the Armenian fighter now a key reason why he won’t compete this weekend at UFC 311.

UFC 311 Late Changes Through Injury

Arman Tsarukyan's injury has changed the main event