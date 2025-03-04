Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Nelson Semedo is on the radar of Portuguese giants Benfica ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sport Witness.

Benfica are level on points with Sporting at the time of writing and sit second in the Liga Portugal table, well within the hunt for yet another top flight title. The club have also reached the Champions League round of 16, having been drawn against Barcelona as they look to advance in Europe.

Although there is a solid chunk of the season remaining, it is of no surprise that Benfica already have an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. Every club will be aware of the window, which is swiftly approaching, but for a club like Benfica, new additions are imperative to ensure that they continue to challenge for honours.

If reports are to be believed, it would seem that the Portuguese side have a target in mind to reinforce their defence.

Benfica Keen On Semedo

Defender could return to former club

According to Record, a Portuguese newspaper, as per Sport Witness, Benfica have their eye on Wolves defender Nelson Semedo, who has been with the club for five years since joining them from Barcelona. Semedo, a Portugal international, is hardly unfamiliar with Benfica, having been born in Lisbon and having spent five years with either the B team or senior side between 2012 and 2017.

Such a link may tempt Semedo, who earns £80k-a-week, into a return to his home country, particularly given Wolves’ own struggles in the Premier League this season. Were it not for the newly-promoted trio of Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City then Wolves would be in much deeper danger than they currently are.

Matheus Cunha could also be departing in the summer, with GIVEMESPORT sources confirmed that he has a release clause in his contract, with a host of Premier League clubs interested.

Nelson Semedo 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 23 0 4 1,972' FA Cup 2 0 1 155' Carabao Cup 1 0 0 26'

Something that may prove crucial for Benfica in their pursuit of Semedo is the fact that their manager, Bruno Lage, has already coached the defender during his stint at Molineux. This, combined with Semedo reportedly being in the final months of his contract and Benfica wanting the return of a player that was so loved by the fans, may prove crucial in deciding the defender’s immediate future.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)