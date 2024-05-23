Highlights The Bengals announced that they will be making multiple upgrades to Paycor Stadium over the next couple of years.

These upgrades include renovations to video and audio production, suites and lounges, concession stands, and more.

The Bengals estimate that construction will take until 2026, and cost anywhere from $100 million to $120 million.

The Cincinnati Bengals have risen from the dead over the past half-decade. Throughout 2010s, the franchise competed for the playoffs regularly, but were never able to really be true Super Bowl contenders. However, after drafting Joe Burrow first overall in 2020, along with some of his offensive counterparts, the team made it all the way to the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season, and they look to have a long window of playoff contention in front of them.

While the team has done a good job of committing to success on the field, they're looking at ways to improve the franchise off the field as well. According to the Bengals' executive vice president, Katie Blackburn, the team is planning to make some big updates to their facilities over the coming years:

The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati... We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better.

Cincinnati has a rabid fan base that loves their team, and it's good to see the team update some of its amenities. With relocation being a real factor for franchises across the North American sporting landscape over the last couple of years, Bengals' fans will be happy to hear that the team is committing to Cincinnati.

What Kind of Upgrades Should Bengals Fans Expect?

The Bengals will make multiple upgrades to their fans' overall game-day experience

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Paycor Stadium, previously known as Paul Brown Stadium, became the Bengals' home in 2000. At the time, the construction of the stadium was the largest public subsidy of any NFL stadium, costing taxpayers $555 million. Now, the Bengals are taking care of their fans with some of their new renovations.

The 65,515-seat stadium has served the fan base well over the past 20+ years, but a few things will be changing that are relative to the fan experience. The video and audio systems in the stadium will be improved, as well as renovations to the club lounges and suites. The team noted other concession upgrades and beautification projects in a statement on Wednesday.

These updates are the continuation of a theme for the franchise, as they've sought to update and modernize many areas of the franchise. The Bengals recently got a new indoor practice facility, and will also have brand-new turf, as well as a new, updated locker room that is said to have "substantial upgrades" by the team.

With an exciting young core that's already proven they can win, the team is doing a solid job here by advancing themselves in other areas. Updates to things like locker rooms and practice facilities might not seem like a big deal to the average fan, but these amenities can be crucial when it comes to attracting talent through free agency or trades.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bengals' upgrades for their players are massively needed. On the recent NFLPA team report cards, the Bengals scored a D+ for their locker room, and an F- for their food/cafeteria, and their dietician/nutritionist.

What Bengals' fans do notice is the quality of the stadium and the game-day experience, and that is something that the team is actively working to improve on this offseason, through this project.

In total, the Bengals estimate that the work will cost somewhere from $100 million to $120 million. They also expect that construction regarding these new updates will run through 2026.

Source: Cincinnati Bengals