Highlights Jake Browning impressively led team to 4-3 record in 2023.

Browning displayed calmness under high-pressure situations in his seven starts last season.

Browning's standout performances gave him new ways to help the team succeed.

Since being the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, Joe Burrow has been the face of the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s led them to great success when healthy, even reaching the Super Bowl. This past season, though, they saw surprisingly strong play from his backup option.

After starting over 50 games in college, Jake Browning wasn’t used to watching from the sidelines. As is true for many young quarterbacks, that’s exactly what he had to do through the early years of his NFL career.

Browning spent over two seasons between the Bengals’ practice squad and the bench, unsure if he would get the opportunity to prove his worth. This past season, when Burrow went down with an injury, Browning got to do that.

Browning led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record in seven starts, bringing them to 9-8 on the season. It wasn’t enough to qualify for the playoffs, but it earned Browning a new contract in the offseason.

It takes a heightened level of confidence to perform at the level Browning did with very little notice. This confidence shined through once again when Browning spoke about his “really good relationship” with Burrow (via Sirius XM Radio):

"Obviously, (Burrow is) an unbelievable player, right? He's one of the best in the NFL, and no one's going to debate that. But for me, I've got some strengths, too. I'm sure there are different things where he's like, 'Oh, OK, that's how you did this.'"

With two quarterbacks willing to learn from each other, Cincinnati is in a good place even if disaster strikes. Browning is willing to be a source to learn from, or the team’s leader when need be.

Related Bengals Sign Backup QB Jake Browning to New Contract Jake Browning was impressive for the Bengals in 2023, starting seven games after Joe Burrow went down with an injury.

A reliable second option

Browning proved himself in 2023

Credit: Jenna Watson / USA TODAY NETWORK

Many backup quarterbacks, especially ones who have never truly had a chance to showcase their abilities, never end up seeing any serious action. This can sometimes contribute to a lack of success when their name is finally called, as they feel a heightened sense of pressure to perform.

This pressure never seemed to get to Browning though, as he remained calm and collected throughout his seven starts. So much so, that he actually led the league in completion percentage among quarterbacks who threw at least 100 passes, at 70.4%.

Jake Browning 2023 Starts Week Game C/ATT Passing Yds TD-INT 12 vs PIT 19/26 227 1-1 13 @JAX 32/37 354 1-0 14 vs IND 18/24 275 2-1 15 vs MIN 29/42 324 2-1 16 @PIT 28/42 335 1-3 17 @KC 19/33 197 1-0 18 vs CLE 18/24 156 3-1

If not for the AFC being exceedingly competitive last season, Browning likely would have found himself starting in a playoff game. Now, he’ll settle back into his main role as Burrow prepares to take the helm once again.

He may be returning to the less exciting side of being an NFL quarterback, but his perspective has changed. In fact, Browning feels as though he has a lot more to offer now that he’s spent time as the team’s primary signal-caller.

"And there's those conversations that -- I was always helpful before, but there's a whole other level of, 'Hey, I've been in this offense, and I've had to be the trigger guy.' And so when he has some concern or something, I can relate and we can have that conversation."

Browning’s willingness to help seems like the obvious approach for a backup, but it should still be noted. In many instances, a strong run like Browning’s in 2023 would lead a quarterback to believe he's being underutilized, and may be worthy of starting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Browning averaged more yards per pass attempt (8.0) than Burrow did (6.3) last season.

Despite Browning’s impressive stretch, he hasn’t lost sight of his role in the team. The overall goal is to win games and take Cincinnati all the way, no matter who’s stepping onto the field.

With two quarterbacks, both experienced in the offense, feeding off each other, Cincinnati’s quarterback room should be stronger than ever. This means the Bengals not only have a great backup in place, but could have an improved starter on their hands.

Sources: Sirius XM Radio, NFL

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.