Following the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in a less-than-ideal situation as two of their star players have requested a trade out of the Queen City.

The most surprising of the two was defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons while also earning First-Team All-Pro honors from the PFWA, requesting to be dealt if his contract demands aren't met. News of Hendrickson's trade request broke just before the draft last week, and caught everyone in Cincinnati off-guard.

However, for the time being at least, it seems that Hendrickson will remain in Cincinnati despite his trade request. When asked about the Hendrickson situation, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged that he will work with the defensive end to address his concerns, but expects him to remain in Cincinnati (via Cincy Jungle):

You let Trey voice his concerns. I’m listening. I love Trey. I’ve told Trey that. We want Trey to play here next year for us. He’s gonna play here next year for us. He’s gonna have success, and we’re gonna have success, and I’m excited for that.

The other Bengal to request permission to jump ship is Tee Higgins, the Bengals' excellent No. 2 receiver on whom they placed the franchise tag earlier this offseason.

The Bengals were always going to be in a tough spot with Higgins, as paying both him and Ja'Marr Chase what they're truly worth would've been very tight on the salary cap. As a result, Higgins' trade request wasn't exactly a huge surprise, and he should have no shortage of suitors.

Hendrickson Has Been Elite Since Joining The Bengals

Bengals star has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his 3 seasons in Cincinnati

Reports have stated that Hendrickson is "hopeful" to work out a long-term contract with the Bengals, so a resolution to keep him in Cincinnati seems ideal for both parties. Last offseason, Hendrickson signed a one-year extension worth $21 million, including $8 million guaranteed, that keeps him under contract through the 2025 season.

That's a substantial raise from the contract he signed with the Bengals in 2021, worth $60 million over four years, but the 29-year-old believes he deserves to be paid like one of the best defensive ends in the league and is reportedly looking for "more long-term stability" in his next deal. Looking at his stats over his time in Cincinnati, he may be right.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trey Hendrickson has been one of the most reliable edge rushers in the NFL since his breakout in 2020, as he is one of just five players to notch 8+ sacks in each of the last four seasons. His 53 sacks during that span also rank him 3rd, behind only T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.

Hendrickson had a breakout year during his final season with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, as he racked up 13.5 sacks, more than double his career total to that point. Since joining the Bengals, though, Hendrickson has proved that his 2020 performance wasn't just a COVID-season fluke.

In his first campaign in Cincinnati, Hendrickson set a new career-high with 14 sacks, narrowly edging out his total from the season before. He somewhat regressed with just eight sacks in 2022, but made up for it and then some in 2023. Hendrickson blew his previous career-best out of the water as he recorded 17.5 sacks, tied for second in the league behind only T.J. Watt.

Hendrickson NFL Ranks 2020-2023 Category Hendrickson Rank Sacks 53.0 3rd TFLs 46 T-10th QB Hits 101 6th Forced Fumbles 10 T-6th QB Pressures 148 6th

Hendrickson may not be as flashy as some of the league's other star pass-rushers, but he's more than worthy of being in their company. For the Bengals' sake, they'd be wise to keep him happy and in the facility in Southwest Ohio.

