Highlights Bengals took a risk with Amarius Mims, banking on his potential despite limited experience.

Bengals made multiple risky draft picks overall, showing a willingness to gamble for higher payoff.

Roster flexibility allowed Bengals to swing for fences in the draft, aiming to develop young talent.

When the Cincinnati Bengals went on the clock with the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they selected Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims, a prospect with all the physical traits to be a top pick in the draft. But his lack of experience in his college career and questions of durability led him to trickle down draft boards into the Bengals' laps.

There may be no better fit for the 'high-risk, high-reward' label, and a rival executive even shared those sentiments with The Athletic when discussing some of the first round picks made by rival AFC front offices:

I do think there is a heightened risk aspect to their picks... Jenkins offsets the risk some. He is going to be really solid. Amarius Mims is talented, and when he plays, he’s good, but eight career starts?

With some recent signings and an already strong roster in place, the Bengals were able to swing for the fences, but will their first swing be a whiff or a home run?

Related Complete 2024 NFL Draft Order & Results A round-by-round list of the 257 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Amarius Mims' Fit With Bengals

A redshirt season could be just what the doctor ordered

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the opening free agency cycle addressing their defense, making signings such as Sheldon Rankins, Geno Stone, and Vonn Bell to help bolster their roster and patch up the team's struggling pass defense from 2023.

However, as time went on, former New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown remained unsigned, so Cincinnati swooped in and worked out a one-year, $4.75 million deal to bring in the 31-year-old to fill in as a placeholder at right tackle.

With that addition, the team gained a fair amount of flexibility when it came to addressing needs in the first round of the draft. So when the board fell how it did on Day 1, they spent the 18th overall pick on Amarius Mims.

Amarius Mims' Measurables Category Mims Height 6'8 Weight 340 Hand Length 11 1/4" Arm Length 36 1/8" 40-Yard Dash 5.07 10-Yard Split 1.78 Vertical Jump 25.5" Broad Jump 9'3

The Georgia right tackle prospect was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school who signed with the Bulldogs, but worked in reserve for the large part of his first two seasons. He earned the starting job in 2023 but missed time due to an ankle injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From 2020-2023, Joe Burrow's 7.24 sack rate ranks as the 14th-highest in the league among 47 qualifying QBs, showing the team's need for offensive line help.

For NFL teams, the evaluation of offensive linemen can vary by front office, but there are plenty that look for experience out of their earlier picks, and Mims' eight career starts definitely don't check that box. Still, the landing spot with Cincinnati could work out well, as the 21-year-old can sit behind Trent Brown for as long as he needs to get acclimated to the NFL game and earn his spot in the lineup in subsequent years.

Mims has tremendous size plus athletic traits to be a star offensive lineman in the league, but there are still question marks when it comes to technique and discipline at the line of scrimmage in his blocking assignments. With proper development and hard work, though, he should be able to shine and improve the strength of the line in front of Joe Burrow so long as he remains healthy.

A Closer Look at the Rest of Cincinnati's Draft

Bengals took multiple risks

Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Another AFC exec agreed that the Mims pick carried risk, though it was mitigated by the fact that Cincinnati already has two solid starting tackles:

It’s a calculated risk because he is talented. You have to bank on the talent to shine. And while we want the first-round picks to play right away, if Orlando Brown and Trent Brown play to their standard, they will not need Mims to be ready right now. He can redshirt to a degree, but be ready as needed and take over next year.

The Bengals' approach to the 18th overall pick was still risky—and the team made plenty of other picks in the draft where they doubled down on that willingness to gamble for the chance at a better payoff. Amarius Mims was just the beginning of the team's 10-pick slate, with plenty of their other earlier choices carrying uncertainty too.

They were on the clock again with the 49th overall pick in the second round, when they selected Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins. While there is a certain notion of 'safety' surrounding the Jenkins pick, he is undersized as a run-stuffer at 6'3" and weighing under 300 pounds.

The selling point for the Wolverines' star defender was that he already had great tape against the run with athletic traits to take the next step as a pass rusher, but with just two sacks as a season-high in his career, there is plenty of uncertainty about if he ever evolves.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Recap Pick Selection 1(18) Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia 2(49) Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan 3(80) Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama 3(97) McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M 4(115) Erick All, TE, Iowa 5(149) Josh Newton, CB, TCU 6(194) Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona 6(214) Cedric Johnson, ED, Ole Miss 7(224) Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss 7(237) Matt Lee, C, Miami (FL)

The theme of risk continued in Round 3 when the Bengals selected Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton with the 80th overall pick of the draft. The Crimson Tide receiver had one of the better profiles in the class and had a case to be the fourth-best wideout coming out of the draft this year.

However, there are character concerns surrounding the 22-year-old as he reportedly had issues with the coaching staff at Alabama and Georgia, then he demonstrated those issues publicly when he took a swing at a woman who was a part of the Tennessee fan base following the Volunteers' victory over Alabama in 2022.

Other drafted players such as McKinnley Jackson, Erick All, and Tanner McLachlan have all missed significant time due to injury in their college careers, but the later in the draft you're picking, the easier it can be for a team to take riskier decisions with their picks.

Ultimately, the Bengals likely decided to take a gambling approach with their draft picks because the roster is already filled with talented pieces, so only those who have higher ceilings would likely be able to contribute to this team at some point down the road. Time will only tell which of these players will come good and which will turn into "busts", but the approach is likely to be worth the investment.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.