Highlights The Bengals tagged WR Tee Higgins at a projected $20.7 million, and retain a key weapon for 2024.

Higgins' return boosts the team's hopes of contending for a Super Bowl next season.

Other free agent wideouts like Mike Evans and Michael Pittman Jr. gain leverage after Higgins' franchise tag.

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins and ensured they'll have the 25-year-old wide receiver under team control for at least one more season, according to Ian Rapoport. The projected value of the tag is $21.8 million based on position value relative of the 2024 NFL cap space.

Like many on this team, Higgins battled injuries during the 2023 season but was able to post 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. The former Clemson Tiger had posted 1,000+ yard seasons in the two years prior and was expected to generate plenty of interest in the free agency market if he became available.

The Bengals look to run it back in 2024

Cincinnati are contenders if they can stay healthy next season

Bringing back Higgins is a sensible move for a Cincinnati team that's found themselves consistently competing in a tough AFC, although injuries have been a problem nearly every year. Rolling into 2024 with a full offseason and just over $50 million in cap space remaining to flesh out the rest of the roster.

Higgins struggled out of the gates last season and seemed to be out of sync with a hampered Joe Burrow during the early weeks of the 2023 season, then battled injuries to his ribs and hamstring that cost him time throughout the regular season. However, he did step up in the latter half of the season while Jake Browning served as the starting quarterback.

Assuming Burrow fully recovers, the team should contend for the AFC North again. In a division with four winning-record teams, they'll need to be at full strength to reclaim the title. Bringing back a wideout of Higgins' caliber is sure to improve their chances.

Impact on the WR market

With Higgins signed, the top receivers gain more intrigue

One major domino has fallen in the 2024 free agency pool. Now, the attention turns to other top receivers currently set to hit the open market, such as Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans.

Now that Higgins is unavailable, the top of this class has more leverage and could create some tension in the ongoing negotiations that have reportedly already had their issues. Even if both receivers can reach an agreement of some sort before the market opens, plenty of names could become available this offseason, including Higgins' teammate Tyler Boyd.

Top 2024 free agent wideouts WR Team 2023 stats Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 79 rec, 1,255 yards, 13 TDs Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts 109 rec, 1,152 yards, 4 TDs Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals 51 rec, 574 yards, 4 TDs Calvin Ridley Jacksonville Jaguars 76 rec, 1,016 yards, 8 TDs Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals 67 rec, 667 yards, 2 TDs Curtis Samuel Washington Commanders 62 rec, 613 yards, 4 TDs

The wide receiver position is in demand around the league, with countless teams looking to acquire dependable pass catchers to help boost their offensive production. So, for the market to lose an option like Higgins is a costly blow, but it makes some of the remaining names all the more intriguing as the clock ticks toward 12 p.m. EST on March 11th, when the legal tampering period begins in the NFL.

Higgins 2025 free agency status now looms

With Burrow and Chase's price tag going up, Higgins may not be around long-term

Talks of an extension are sure to follow the decision to tag Higgins, but the Bengals will certainly attempt to pinch pennies with the rising cap numbers of the other stars already on the offense. Should the two parties fail to reach an agreement by next offseason, the franchise tag price will likely have increased far too high for the team to manage.

Rising costs of Bengals' offensive stars Player 2023 price 2024 price Joe Burrow $29,714,000 $46,250,000 Ja'Marr Chase $9,806,250 *$21,665,000 * = Fifth year option cost

With an additional $28.4 million in costs from just two players, the Bengals will have to start making cuts around the roster. Following the pickup of Ja'Marr Chase's fifth-year option, the Bengals would be projected to have the 11th most cap space for the 2025 offseason at $151.2 million, but would also have impact players like Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, Mike Hilton, Ted Karras, and Evan McPherson all currently set to hit the open market as well. Not to mention that Chase will likely get an extension and have a larger price tag than his current fifth-year option number.

Should Higgins hit the open market next offseason, he will remain one of the most coveted weapons available. Being just 26 years old, Higgins would likely be one of the younger receivers available in free agency. That is assuming stars like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandon Aiyuk all get new contracts before that time.

