The Cincinnati Bengals are joining a league-wide movement to stray away from the injury-riddled slit-film turf and recently announced they will be installing a FieldTurf CORE system field in Paycor Stadium for the 2024 season.

The Bengals are now the last domino to fall as there will be zero NFL teams with slit-film turf fields in 2024. This will serve as a vital part of an ongoing series of stadium improvements after Hamilton County commissioners approved the plan on Thursday, according to Paycor Stadium managing director Steve Johnson.

Hamilton County and the Bengals are committed to providing a top-level playing surface for NFL games, and this step confirms that commitment.

A 2022 study conducted by the NFL Player's Association and the league found that slit-film turf was responsible for more injuries than any other playing surface. The Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and Bengals were the only teams utilizing slit-film turf last season, but now each team has joined the efforts of preventing injuries in any way possible.

The NFLPA has requested that all stadiums use natural grass

Field turf is a cheaper option for NFL teams

While teams around the league have certainly made strides in terms of meeting the NFL Players Association's requests, the overall consensus remains that the majority of players prefer natural grass over any kind of turf field. Of course, player preference is taken into consideration in every front office, but there are financial aspects that come into play when maintaining natural grass.

The up-front cost of field turf is more expensive for a team to install compared to a natural grass field. Over time, however, it works out to be more cost-effective as turf does not require the high-level demand for upkeep and maintenance like natural grass does. In a league where money moves mountains, the cost difference can be meaningful to team owners across the board.

One notable injury that further sparked the demand for natural grass fields took place in the first week of last season when Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn achilles while playing on turf in MetLife Stadium.

The league and its owners would argue that in the last season, the number of lower body injuries was equal on both natural grass and synthetic surfaces last year. However, that argument doesn't sway the players. Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president for communications, public affairs and policy, wrote in a statement:

The data cannot, however, account for what players have shared with the NFL for years: that we feel much worse after playing on synthetic surfaces and overwhelmingly prefer consistent, high-quality grass fields.

As of the 2023 season, only 15 teams have natural grass fields, but the number is likely to continue rising as player demands for change become more prevalent.

