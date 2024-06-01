Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals must extend Ja'Marr Chase soon due to his rookie contract expiring in 2025.

Chase awaits Justin Jefferson's extension to compare salaries, delaying negotiations.

Chase and Jefferson are elite wide receivers, both seeking lucrative contracts like A.J. Brown.

The news from the Cincinnati Bengals' OTAs this week was the absence of star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase is currently eligible for a contract extension and seems to be absent due to negotiations being at a stand still. Unfortunately for the Bengals, this situation is dependent on another wideout in the league as well.

Up north, the Minnesota Vikings are also due to give their star wide receiver Justin Jefferson a contract extension soon. Chase and the Bengals are waiting it out to see the numbers of Jefferson's extension prior to making any moves, so currently both sides are in a "holding pattern", per Ben Baby of ESPN.

Ja'Marr Chase's Current Contract

Rookie contract until 2025

Chase was drafted by the Bengals in 2021 with the fifth-overall pick and signed a rookie deal for four years worth $30 million fully guaranteed with an average annual value of $7.7 million. The contract was signed through the 2025 season, which is quickly approaching, and Chase is now due for an extension.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Ja'Marr Chase's current contract ranks him as the 29th highest paid wide receiver.

When it comes to the contract discussions between the Bengals and Chase, it is more of a question of when rather than if. Both sides want to get a deal done, but due to the large number of wide receivers being extended this season, such as DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, they want to see what will happen in Minnesota prior to pulling the trigger.

Comparing Chase and Jefferson

Two of the most dangerous wide receivers in the league

As Cincinnati awaits Minnesota's decision with Jefferson, it is important to see how these two wide receivers stack up against each other to show why the Bengals and Chase both want to wait for Jefferson's extension to be finalized.

Both receivers have impressive resumes as things stand today, with Chase earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and Jefferson earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. Also, both star wide receivers have each been selected for three Pro Bowls, and they continue to rack up stats each season.

Jefferson vs Chase Career Stats Player Jefferson Chase Receptions 392 268 Receiving Yards 5,899 3,717 Yards per Reception 15.0 13.9 Touchdowns 30 29

Currently, Jefferson's rookie deal is a lot less than Chase's. Jefferson was drafted and signed in 2020 and his contract is only through this upcoming season, hence why Minnesota is looking to secure an extension now.

His contract is only for $13 million fully guaranteed with an average annual value of almost $3.3 million compared to Chase's $30 million fully guaranteed with an average annual value of $7.7 million. Obviously, Jefferson deserves a lot more, but it will be interesting to see how much higher Minnesota will be willing to go and how that will ultimately impact Chase's contract.

