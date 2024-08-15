Highlights Ja'Marr Chase strategically balancing holdout and hold-in methods in contract negotiations.

Bengals committed to keeping Chase, but unclear on when extension talks will conclude.

Chase seeks a massive contract extension that could reset the receiver's market.

With the start of the 2024 regular season less than a month away, Ja'Marr Chase belongs to the latest group of superstar receivers waiting in line for contract extensions, hoping to earn that coveted record-breaking payday and reset the position's market. But there's no fail-safe strategy for these players to follow, and the Cincinnati Bengals are learning this firsthand.

Chase has spent this summer straddling the line between being a training camp holdout and "hold-in." The holdout players are outright no-shows during mandatory practices or activities, and subject to daily team fines and penalties for absences. The hold-ins are nearby, however, present at camp but not participating. This week, Chase tried his hand at both methods.

A Look at Chase's Approach with Bengals Ownership

The Bengals' superstar is staying close to the team, but not wearing pads.

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't spent much time away from the practice field. He decided to attend mandatory minicamp in June to avoid potential fines from the team, and although he's refrained from speaking with reporters since the end of last season, teammates and coaches couldn't claim he was missing. Chase has been a visible spectator at camp, involved in drills.

But his routine took a strange twist this Tuesday, when he was missing from practice for the first time this summer and called "day-to-day" by head coach Zac Taylor. There wasn't much of an explanation, but the day-to-day label from Taylor referred to Chase's situation, and not some new injury. So, was all of this according to plan? Because he wasn't away for long.

The Bengals flew out to Chicago on Wednesday for their upcoming preseason game against the Bears, and reporters discovered that Chase had made the trip. There's no expectation of him suiting up for Saturday's matchup, but it's yet another notable development that signals his mission to make as much money as possible while subtly demanding a massive payday.

Back in July, Bengals owner Mike Brown expressed his commitment to reaching a long-term deal with Chase, telling reporters that they'll "bend over backwards" to complete the process. But the strong message from ownership didn't mention a firm deadline for when negotiations may be finalized, and therein lies the rub.

It’s not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate. The offseason is a better time for that and we’re going to try to keep focused on the football part.

Who's willing to blink first? Who has the leverage?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While the Bengals have reached two Super Bowls in their 57-year history, they're one of 12 teams that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

When healthy, Chase is undoubtedly one of the league's best receivers, and his chemistry and history with franchise quarterback Joe Burrow puts all defenders on notice. In three seasons, Chase has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each campaign, and even with Burrow sidelined for seven games in 2023, he racked up a career-high 100 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Chase Knows His True Value

In just three seasons, he's helped lift the Bengals to new heights.

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase is an elite playmaker with exceptional route-running ability, and the Bengals were wise to select him fifth-overall in the 2021 draft. His nine career touchdowns of 50-plus yards rank first in the NFL since 2021, and as Offensive Rookie of the Year, he finished with a franchise-record 1,455 yards which, at the time, ranked second-most by a rookie in league history.

The Bengals know full well that Chase elevates their offense, and he wants to be handsomely compensated for his contributions. At the moment, Chase is grossly underpaid, as he's set to earn less than $10 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Cincinnati already picked up the fifth-year option on his deal in April, which doubles his salary to nearly $22 million in 2025.

Assuming an extension occurs either this summer or next offseason, that $21.8 million figure for Chase won't matter. He's searching for a much bigger bag, as 17 league receivers currently have salaries at or above that mark. This includes Chase's star teammate, Tee Higgins, who's playing on the $21.8 million franchise tag. That's a separate issue Cincinnati has to juggle.

Chase is looking at what his former LSU teammate now makes, as Justin Jefferson signed a record-breaking four-year, $140 million deal in June that has a league-high $35 million salary. According to Spotrac, Chase's market value sits at $30.5 million, which would rank second-best in the NFL.

There's no reason for Bengals fans to panic about Chase's contract situation right now, but he belongs in the same financial neighborhood as Jefferson and others. The price to keep Chase will only increase as time goes on, and from that point of view, it could lead the franchise into negotiating against themselves. The next few weeks should offer more clarity on this saga.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.