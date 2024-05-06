Highlights Joe Burrow impressed in offseason workouts, throwing passes at full speed.

Teammates praised Burrow's quick recovery and powerful throws.

The importance of Burrow is evident as the Bengals aim for a Super Bowl run.

Joe Burrow hit an important milestone recently on his road to recovery from a wrist injury that forced him out of the last seven games of 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback threw passes at full steam during offseason workouts this week. Second-year receiver Andrei Iosivas told the team’s website:

You like the amount of power he has on it. I feel like that's what you're really looking for. You like to see the velocity.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning filled in admirably for their franchise superstar, but there’s no doubting Burrow’s importance in Cincinnati. Here’s what else players were saying about the Bengals’ savior.

Burrow Back Without Limitations

Bengals franchise QB impressed wide receivers at offseason workouts

The Enquirer

It’s only May, but Bengals fans will happily celebrate the news that Burrow’s back at practice throwing at full tilt. New quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe reported it’s all systems go:

I think he looked as quick and as athletic as I've seen him look. He looked like the Joe Burrow we're used to seeing. I didn't see any difference. I thought the ball came out of his hand well. Confidently. I'm happy where he's at.

When the injury first occurred on November 16, Burrow’s timeline aimed for May:

I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything.

With the star perfectly on schedule, every receiver shared the same euphoric news for Bengals fans:

WR Kwamie Lassiter: He didn't miss a beat. Whatever he did in the offseason worked. TE Mike Gesicki: That might hurt your hands. WR Iosivas: He was pushing it on the deeper throws down the field. He was slinging it and really putting some heat on those (passes).

With the AFC’s murderer's row looking as gnarly as ever, Cincinnati will need Joe Cool at his absolute peak if they are going to make another Super Bowl run like they did in 2021 and consistently challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 8–30–1 as head coach in games without Joe Burrow under center.

With the team unlikely to keep Tee Higgins beyond this season due to contractual demands, this might be the organization’s best chance before they reconfigure the roster around massive contracts for Burrow and star WR Ja'Marr Chase.

Source: Cincinnati Bengals

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.