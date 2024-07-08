Highlights Joe Burrow acknowledges people forget about injured players.

Burrow aims to give fans something to talk about in 2024.

Bengals have reasons for optimism with returning players and new additions.

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't fall apart last year after quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury. In fact, the team finished over .500 thanks to strong play from backup Jake Browning. Still, the team didn't reach the playoffs, which has been automatic with a healthy Burrow.

The quarterback was recently asked if the league forgot about him during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast:

I believe that. That’s what happens when you get hurt, though. You don’t play football, people forget about you. . . . If you’re not out there and people aren’t watching you, then there’s nothing to talk about. I’m going to give people something to talk about this year. I’m excited about it.

The quarterback's inaugural season was a bit of a wash, as Burrow tore his ACL. In the two years he played a full season in 2021 and 2022, though, Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance and an AFC Championship game appearance. He hopes to get back to his winning ways this year.

Related Top 5 Landing Spots for Tee Higgins Ahead of Training Camp Tee Higgins has been in contract purgatory all offseason. Though he may play for Cincy in 2024, there's still a strong chance he's traded this summer.

Bengals Are Set Up For A Strong Year in 2024

The team does play in one of the NFL's toughest divisions

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

While Burrow was able to suit up and make 10 starts for the Bengals during the 2023 season, the quarterback never really looked like himself. Prior to the wrist injury that would end his season, Burrow was bothered by a calf injury that he had suffered during training camp, which kept him from planting and driving the ball downfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Burrow's calf injury severely hindered his ability to complete deep passes. He was dead last in intended air yards per pass attempt (6.3) and 28th out of 32 qualified QBs in yards per attempt (6.3). It was a noticeable drop after Burrow finished top 10 in yards per attempt in 2022.

In his 10 starts, the Bengals finished with a 5-5 record. Burrow ended the season with an average yards per attempt of only 6.3, the lowest number of his career. He also had trouble getting the ball in the end zone, only recording 15 touchdown passes after topping 30 in 2021 and 2022.

That doesn't mean there aren't reasons for optimism in 2024. The Bengals will be bringing back both of Burrow's top targets, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, though the latter is still somewhat in question. The team also added tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Zack Moss in free agency. The Bengals selected wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round of this year's draft as well.

The AFC North is no picnic. The Bengals may have notched a 9-8 record last year, but that was good for last place in the division. Still, when Burrow is completely healthy, the Bengals aren't a smart team to bet against.

Source: Pardon My Take

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.