If the Cincinnati Bengals want assurance that Ja'Marr Chase takes the field for their regular-season opener on September 8, it'd behoove them to show some urgency at the negotiating table. The superstar receiver has expressed demands for a new contract, and the clock is ticking.

As one of the NFL's stud wideouts pursuing a payday that resets the position's market, Chase is prudently exercising the holdout strategy, with indefinite training camp absences that have placed pressure on the franchise.

But will the three-time Pro Bowler threaten the Bengals by skipping Week 1 and declining game checks? Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson believes so.

The former Bengals receiver discussed scenarios involving Chase during a guest appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," asserting that Chase is "not touching the field" if a contract extension isn't finalized within the coming weeks. Johnson doesn't anticipate a dragged-out dispute, though—he envisions Chase signing a deal soon and the team easing tensions:

Ja'Marr's deal will get done, probably sometime this week. Because I'm sure Joe Burrow will probably grow frustrated at some point not having his top receiver out there. Burton is good and Higgins is good. But that offense isn't complete unless you know he's out there.

While the Bengals hope that contract talks can be shelved until next offseason, Chase holds leverage as an indispensable talent.

Chasing the Bag In Cincinnati

Chase is making a fraction of what he's currently worth

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A former top five overall selection, Chase showcases elite playmaking abilities when fully healthy, as he compiled a career-best 100 receptions last season and has surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his first three NFL campaigns.

How much money is Chase's camp demanding? The educated guess is almost triple what he's slated to earn this season. Under the final year of his rookie contract, he carries a cap hit below $10 million in 2024, and although Cincinnati's fifth-year option for Chase bumps his pay up to roughly $22 million in 2025, there are currently 17 receivers at or above that salary.

Chase's market value is listed at $30.5 million, according to Spotrac, which would rank second only to Justin Jefferson ($35 million APY). Considering the two wideouts were teammates at LSU, it's fairly safe to assume Jefferson has offered Chase advice during the holdout process. Chase must also monitor how negotiations fare for peers CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk .

A Few Mouths to Feed in the Jungle

Chase isn't the only Bengals receiver due for more cash

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals owner Mike Brown told reporters in July that they'll "bend over backwards" in order to make Chase a long-term fixture, but didn't specify when the contract negotiations will actually be completed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With assistance from star quarterback Joe Burrow —another college teammate at LSU—Chase's nine career touchdowns of 50-plus yards rank first in the NFL since 2021.

As if the Bengals' relationship with Chase wasn't complicated enough, the franchise also has to weigh its future with another impact receiver in Tee Higgins . The former second-round pick will play on the $21.8 million franchise tag this year, and during Schefter's podcast, Johnson predicted that Higgins will be searching for a new home in 2025.

Johnson expects Higgins to be paid "like a No. 1 receiver," and if he wasn't lining up alongside Chase in Cincinnati, the stats say he could resemble exactly that.

In four seasons, the 25-year-old has amassed 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 games, and brought in 257 of his 403 targets, all of which were top 30 among WRs from 2020-2023 despite the fact that he's operated as a WR2 for three of those seasons.

Higgins WR Ranks Since 2020 Category Higgins Rank Targets 403 25th Receptions 257 28th Yards 3,684 19th TDs 24 T-17th 1st Downs 185 21st

Spotrac lists Higgins' market value at $19.7 million, ranking 22nd among receivers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.