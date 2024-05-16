Highlights 2024 could be an "All In" year for Cincinnati with many stars' futures with the team uncertain.

The Bengals have a tendency to start slow in the regular season, but must overcome those issues this year.

In the NFL's toughest division, the Bengals will look to reclaim the AFC North title, but it won't be easy.

2023 was a disappointing year for the Cincinnati Bengals, who started the season with a 1-3 record. Then, after finally getting back on track, Joe Burrow suffered a bizarre wrist injury that caused him to miss the last seven games on the schedule. Still, the team managed a respectable 9-8 record, and looks to build on that for a successful 2024 campaign.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of stars such as Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson, plus the money on contracts for Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase set to rise drastically, there is a bit of an 'all-in' belief starting to form around the Bengals as they look to capitalize on their well-constructed roster before prices start to get too hefty for the team to keep its core intact.

Is this the year that Cincinnati can piece it all together? Or will they be met with a similar fate to their prior campaigns? First things first, they have to manage their way through the intense AFC North and the rest of their 2024 regular season slate. With five primetime games and plenty of competition, here's a closer look at the Bengals' season ahead.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Regular Season Schedule Week Opponent Date & Time TV 1 vs Patriots Sun. Sep 8th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 2 @ Chiefs Sun. Sep 15th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 3 vs Commanders Mon. Sep 23rd, 8:15 PM EST ABC 4 @ Panthers Sun. Sep 29th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 5 vs Ravens Sun. Oct 6th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 6 @ Giants Sun. Oct 13th, 8:20 PM EST NBC 7 @ Browns Sun. Oct 20th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 8 vs Eagles Sun. Oct 27th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 9 vs Raiders Sun. Nov 3rd, 1:00 PM EST FOX 10 @ Ravens Thur. Nov 7th, 8:15 PM EST PRIME 11 @ Chargers Sun. Nov 17th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 12 BYE WEEK 13 vs Steelers Sun. Dec 1st, 1:00 PM EST CBS 14 @ Cowboys Mon. Dec 9th, 8:15 PM EST ESPN/ABC 15 @ Titans Sun. Dec 15th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 16 vs Browns Thur. Dec 19th, 8:15 PM EST PRIME 17 vs Broncos Sun. Dec 29th, TBD TBD 18 @ Steelers Sun. Jan 5th, TBD TBD

Related 'Sunday Night Football' Schedule 2024 Technically, the 2024 'Sunday Night Football' schedule on NBC begins on a Thursday.

2024 Season Opener: Bengals vs New England Patriots

Sunday, September 8th at 1:00 PM EST (CBS)

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals will start their 2024 regular season journey at home where they'll face the New England Patriots in the latter team's first game in over 24 years without Bill Belichick operating as the team's head coach. Jerod Mayo will be the new leading man for the squad and there will also be plenty of intrigue about how the offense looks under Alex Van Pelt.

Currently, Jacoby Brissett is expected to start. However, if Drake Maye can beat him out in camp, it could add some additional intrigue to this game.

Things won't be easy for the Bengals, as the team has dropped three of its four season openers during the Joe Burrow era. For some reason, they have a tendency to be sluggish out of the gates, and for a scrappy New England defense, that could potentially result in an early-season upset if Cincy doesn't enter the year locked in.

Notable Games on Cincinnati's Schedule

Week 2 @ KC, Week 5 & 10 vs BAL, Week 14 @ DAL

Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing last in the AFC North in 2023, the Bengals will look to turn things around and regain their spot at the top of the division. Whether that comes against some familiar rivals or unfamiliar foes, they'll have some major tests in 2024. Here are some of the headliners of their regular season slate.

Week 2 @ Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, September 15th at 4:25 PM EST, CBS)

Joe Burrow has a 3-1 career record against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that loss was the most recent result, coming in the 2022 AFC Championship that ended the Bengals' season. Now, with another showdown set for the Week 2 slate, we get to see another hotly-contested affair between Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes.

Throughout Kansas City's dominance, the one team that has seemed to have their number has been the Bengals, and it was a major storyline heading into the 2022 playoffs. While they were able to get over the hump then, it seems far from certain they're completely clear of the rivalry. Both teams seem set to remain as each other's potential kryptonite for their path to AFC supremacy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Joe Burrow is a perfect 2-0 in the regular season against Patrick Mahomes, and his stats in those games were bonkers. His 78.6 completion % is his third-highest against any single opponent, his 10.5 yards per attempt are his second-most, his 138.8 passer rating and 6-0 TD-INT ratio are his best, and his 366.0 yards per game are third.

Of course, Week 2 won't determine anyone's season-long success, but this game will bring plenty of intensity and could be a potential preview for this year's AFC Championship if both rosters manage to stay healthy. If Cincinnati can pull out a victory at Arrowhead Stadium early in the season, it bodes well for their chances down the line and could become a rallying cry for the team.

Season Series vs Baltimore Ravens (Week 5: Sunday, October 6th at 1:00 PM EST, CBS | Week 10: Thursday, November 7th at 8:15 PM EST, PRIME)

One of the best ongoing rivalries in football is between the Baltimore Ravens and Bengals, who have been a thorn in each other's side over the past few seasons. With two of the most talented rosters—and QBs—in the NFL, the fact that fans are privileged to see these ball clubs face off twice in a year shouldn't be underappreciated.

The Bengals will need to secure at least one victory in these outings, as the battle for the division could easily come down to the slightest of margins. They host Baltimore in the Week 5 contest, so the team will need to be sure to shake off any early-season rust they've habitually had in past seasons. Regardless, they'll need to find a way to win at least one of them to keep themselves in the race for the AFC North crown.

Week 14 @ Dallas Cowboys (Monday, December 9th at 8:15 PM EST)

Nothing is better than a good Monday Night Football game, and Week 14 looks to be a thriller as the Bengals travel to Texas to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams will likely be locked in for the final stretch of the season, and will looking to secure a big primetime victory to better position themselves in their respective playoff fields.

Dak Prescott is in for a big season with Dallas, as the quarterback is currently set to hit the open market this offseason. In a contract year, he could be playing at another level with the motivation of a big payday. Regardless, the Bengals have the firepower to match up well with the Cowboys, so this has the potential to be a barnburner.

While this may not be a Super Bowl preview, both teams have the talent to be contenders when they're at their best. Assuming both ball clubs come into this one at full strength, it should make for a great showdown.

2024 Season Bengals' Team Record Prediction

'If' is the theme of the Bengals in 2024, but they're plenty capable

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals will enter 2024 with the 16th-toughest strength of schedule. While they'll play AFC teams who finished last in their division, doubling up on teams from the hardest division in football will always muddy their path. Still, the expectations for the franchise are that this season is one with plenty of potential to be their best yet.

With the offense healthy, the secondary revamped, and all the trade rumors seeming to be put to rest for now, all eyes are on Cincinnati to see if the team can work themselves back into a power position in the crowded AFC.

Projection: 12-5, AFC North Champions

The pecking order for how the AFC North shakes out this season could go in many ways, but the Cincinnati Bengals have generally been the best team in the division over two of the last three seasons when Burrow is at full strength. Now fully healthy, they'll have a good chance to reclaim the division crown and head into the postseason with plenty of momentum.

This season is packed with expectations and pressure to succeed, but the Bengals have the talent to do it. The big road block for Cincinnati will be keeping their talent preserved to go into the playoffs at full strength. If they can accomplish that, then they'll have as good a chance as anyone at the Lombardi Trophy.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.