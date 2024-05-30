Highlights Tee Higgins wants to stay in Cincinnati for a fair deal.

Wide receivers like Higgins are highly valued in the NFL.

Higgins has been essential to the Bengals' success alongside Joe Burrow.

A major issue for teams that become contenders is providing fair contracts for their best players.

Since drafting Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals, when healthy, have been able to go toe-to-toe with the league's best teams. Tee Higgins, the Bengals' second-best receiver, is up for a new contract. But while he wants a new deal, he also wants to stay in Cincy (via I Am Athlete podcast):

As far as coming back, I would love to come back. I grew as a man in the past four years here. Grew as a player, got good new friendships. Great relationships with people not in the facility - in the city of Cincinnati. The fans are great. So I would definitely love to be here.

As the recent deals for Nico Collins and Jaylen Waddle show, wide receivers have never been more highly-valued in the NFL than right now. Still, the Bengals have resisted signing Higgins to a long-term deal, resulting in multiple trade requests from the wideout. If the wide receiver were to hit the open market, he would certainly have significant interest.

Higgins Has Been an Important Part of Cincinnati's Turnaround

The wideout joined the team at the same time as Joe Burrow

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Higgins, a star at Clemson, was drafted 33rd overall by the Bengals in 2020. This was the same draft where the team took Burrow with the first overall pick. The marriage between the wide receiver and quarterback was successful right away, with Higgins catching 67 balls for 908 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks had a 103.2 passer rating in 2023 when throwing in Tee Higgins' direction.

Year two was even better for Higgins and the team, as the Bengals went on to play in the Super Bowl. The wideout was still very productive despite Ja'Marr Chase coming on and putting up a historic rookie year. Higgins caught 74 passes in 2021, with 1,091 receiving yards and six TDs.

In Super Bowl 56, Higgins shined the brightest, going for 100 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. Had the Bengals won the game, Higgins could very well have been named MVP.

Higgins has continued to star for Cincinnati, notching another 1,000 yard season in 2022. He struggled with injuries in 2023, only starting 11 games. Still, in limited time, the wide receiver was able to catch 42 passes for 675 yards and five touchdowns.

Higgins and fellow star receiver Ja'Marr Chase are seeking new deals, and the Bengals have some tough decisions to make, but Higgins is willing to stay in Cincinnati this year and pay on the tag. A lucrative new deal in the range that Higgins is looking for, however, seems unlikely considering what kind of money they're going to have to shell out for Chase's extension.

Source: I Am Athlete podcast

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.