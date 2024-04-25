Highlights Ja'Marr Chase's fifth-year option was exercised, boosting the Bengals' offense through 2025.

Chase's dynamic play and value to the team make him crucial to the Bengals' success.

Despite ongoing contract talks, a long-term deal for Chase is expected, given his impact on the team.

After the news of both Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson requesting to be traded, Cincinnati Bengals fans can take a little pride in the fact that Ja'Marr Chase will be part of the team for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Bengals would be exercising the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. This will keep Chase under contract with the Bengals through the 2025 season, which is a major boost to the Bengals' offense.

The Bengals and Chase are still in contract talks to get a long-term deal done, but for right now, the fifth-year option will have to do. Based on how valuable Chase has been to the team, it was not surprising at all that the Bengals picked up the option, and it would not be surprising if they finally worked out the details of a long-term contract.

Chase's Current Contract

The fifth-year option was part of Chase's rookie deal

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Chase was taken with the fifth-overall pick by the Bengals. This was a great move considering they had drafted quarterback Joe Burrow in the NFL Draft the year prior and Burrow and Chase had a known rapport from their college football days at LSU. Bringing such a dynamic duo to Cincinnati was bound to have a great impact.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even though Ja'Marr Chase missed time to injury in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he has never had a season with less than 1,000 receiving yards.

Once Chase was drafted, his rookie contract was set at four years with rooughly $30.8 million guaranteed and a fifth-year option. The fifth-year option will end up costing the Bengals an additional $21.8 million in 2025, which is pretty cheap considering other wide receivers around the league of his caliber are being paid between $25 and $30 million a year on average.

Chase will be looking for that kind of money as well if the Bengals offer him a long-term contract.

The Value Chase Brings To the Team

Ja'Marr Chase is one of the top wide receivers in the league

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK



Over the last three seasons, Chase has been a dynamic and extremely valuable player for the Bengals. It would be hard to imagine that the Bengals would have won the AFC Championship in 2021 without Chase on the team.

Not only that, but also, as a Bengal in his rookie season, he earned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, he was voted Second-Team All-Pro and the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021, and he has earned a Pro Bowl spot in each of his three seasons in the NFL.

Ja'Marr Chase's Career Stats Stat 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 81 87 100 Yards 1,455 1,046 1,216 Yards Per Reception 18.0 12.0 12.2 Touchdowns 13 9 7

Chase is key to the Bengals' success in the coming seasons, and it would be extremely surprising if the team did not offer him a contract before his fifth-year option is up. At this point, it is more of a question of when than if the Bengals will get a long-term deal done with Chase.

Source: Bengals

All statistics are courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract details are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.