Highlights Jake Browning signed a two-year contract extension with the Bengals that will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season.

Browning stepped up in 2023 after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

The Bengals seemingly have confidence in Browning as a long-term backup to Burrow.

An undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2019, Jake Browing had never seen any true NFL action before starting seven games for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2023 season after Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending wrist injury.

The Bengals clearly liked what they saw and announced on Tuesday that they've re-signed the 28-year-old to a new two-year contract, which will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 campaign. The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

After throwing 43 touchdown passes against nine interceptions for the Huskies in 2016, Browning was expected to be a high draft pick one day. Things didn't quite work out that way for the California native, but thanks to this new deal, he now has some security.

Related 2025 Super Bowl Odds: Super Bowl 59 Odds For All 32 Teams Despite winning back-to-back titles, the Kansas Chiefs aren't the favorites to win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Jake Browning Kept the Bengals in the Playoff Race in 2023

The team finished on the outside looking in at 9-8

The Indianapolis Star

Browning was a virtual unknown to many NFL fans coming into the 2023 season. He'd spent a few years on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before moving to the Bengals in 2021. After an impressive 2023 preseason, the Bengals cut veteran Trevor Siemian and made Browning the backup to Burrow.

Jake Browning 2023 Statistics Games/Starts 9/7 Record 4-3 Comp% 70.4 Pass Yards 1,936 Pass TD 12 Interceptions 7 Rating 98.4

Browning made his first start in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Burrow was lost for the season. Over his seven starts, Browning led the Bengals to a 4-3 record and threw 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Perhaps the most impressive stat was his 70.4 completion percentage, the best figure in the league.

While the Bengals failed to make the postseason, Browning's play at least kept them in the hunt longer than many expected.

If all goes well for the Bengals in 2024, Burrow will remain healthy for the entire season, and Browning will only play in mop-up duty situations. But Cincinnati now feels good knowing that their season isn't over if Burrow suffers yet another long-term injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jake Browning outpaced Joe Burrow in completion percentage (70.4 to 66.8) last season. Burrow is the all-time NFL leader in career completion percentage at 68.0%.

As Browning had accrued less than two years of service time, the Bengals had his exclusive rights and had placed a tender on him earlier in the offseason, meaning he couldn't negotiate with other teams. Adding a second year to his deal shows that the team likes him as their long-term backup.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.