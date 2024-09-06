Tee Higgins 'tweaked' his hamstring in practice on Thursday, putting his Week 1 status in question.

Per Paul Dehner of The Athletic, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't give a firm answer on whether Higgins will play on Sunday. He also didn't provide any certainty regarding his no.1 WR.

The Cincinnati Bengals were expected to come out guns a-blazing in their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots , but they suddenly have massive question marks on offense, with Tee Higgins now listed as questionable and Ja'Marr Chase still not committing to starting until he receives a contract extension.

Related Examining Ja'Marr Chase's Holdout Strategy With The Bengals Cincinnati's superstar receiver wants a massive payday, and his current contract situation is somewhat funky.

The Bengals' Matchup Against The Patriots May Be Closer Than Expected

Can Cincinnati still put up points if their top two WRs are out?

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The line for the Bengals-Patriots matchup was sitting at 8.5 earlier this week, but now some lines have it as low as the Bengals -7.5.

Obviously, the status of Cincinnati's top two receivers is having some influence on whether experts think the Bengals will be able to put points on the board.

Higgins did not practice on Friday, after being a limited participant in Thursday's practice, which puts his status for Sunday in question.

As for Ja'Marr Chase, there is no update regarding contract negotiations between him and Bengals management. Earlier this week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said a deal could get done prior to Sunday, but time is running out.

Source: Paul Dehner, The Athletic