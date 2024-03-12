Highlights The Bengals were set to release Mixon but are trading him to the Texans.

Mixon has been a consistent workhorse for the Bengals, with four seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards.

The Bengals will replace Mixon with Zack Moss, who signed an $8 million contract.

Nearing the end of Day 1 of NFL free agency, it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals would release Joe Mixon, but it appears those reports were premature. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team will be trading the running back to the Houston Texans.

In additional reporting, Rapoport's colleague Tom Pelissero noted that Mixon has a $3 million roster bonus due Sunday. If the Bengals were unable to find a deal for their running back, they would have cut him rather than paying that figure.

Related 2024 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Running Backs The 2024 NFL free agency class features a wide range of quality running backs.

Mixon Has Been a Consistent Workhorse for the Bengals

The running back has rushed for 1,000 or more yards four times

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While only 27 years old, Mixon has already played seven years in the NFL. The Bengals initially drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. A starter since his rookie year, Mixon has been a sturdy three-down back for Cincinnati throughout his tenure.

Despite the Bengals losing Joe Burrow halfway through the year, the running back was again solid during the 2023 season. He rushed for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 257 carries. He was also productive as a receiver, catching 52 balls for 376 yards and an additional three touchdowns.

Joe Mixon 2023 Season Statistics Stat Mixon Rushing Yards 1,034 Yards Per Carry 4.0 Rushing Touchdowns 9 Receptions 52 Receiving Yards 376 Receiving Touchdowns 3

Mixon is going to a surging Houston team that found its franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud. On Monday, the Texans' lead running back from the 2023 season, Devin Singletary, signed with the New York Giants. The other running back in Houston, Dameon Pierce, was benched for Devin Singletary last year after a promising rookie season.

Mixon is going to get all the work that he can handle in Houston.

The Bengals Are Replacing Mixon With Zack Moss

Moss signed with Cincinnati on Day 1 of free agency

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before trading Mixon to the Texans, Cincinnati had already signed the player they wanted to replace him with. Zack Moss, a four-year veteran, signed a two-year contract with the Bengals to open free agency that is valued at $8 million.

Moss was expected to back up Jonathan Taylor with the Indianapolis Colts, but due to multiple issues for Taylor, Moss played much more than expected and had a strong season. The running back rushed for 794 yards on 183 carries with five touchdowns. He also added 27 receptions for 192 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Finances are an essential consideration for a Bengals team looking to retain some key free agents. As a part-time player for much of his career, Moss has not been beaten up as much as the typical 26-year-old running back and maintains his longevity at this point in his career.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.