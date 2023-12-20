Highlights Backup QB Jake Browning has stepped up for the Bengals, leading them to a 3-1 record in games he has started.

The Bengals have a strong wide receiver group with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd stepping up in the absence of Ja'Marr Chase.

Young players like Chase Brown and Andrei Iosivas are making impressions and providing depth for the Bengals as they fight for a playoff spot.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the best teams in the AFC over the last few seasons. They made it to the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship game in 2022. With most of their top players returning, the team expected big things in 2023.

Little has gone right from the start. Quarterback Joe Burrow came into the season with a balky calf, and he was knocked out for the year in November with a torn ligament in his wrist. Ja'Marr Chase, playing like a superstar again, separated his shoulder in Cincinnati's Week 15 win over the Minnesota Vikings and will miss time.

Most teams would not be able to withstand losing players like Burrow and Chase. But this Bengals team has proven to be resilient and has gotten very impressive play from backup QB Jake Browning. With a decent defense and depth at wide receiver, here's why the Bengals will still make the playoffs even without Burrow and Chase.

The 27-year-old had never played a snap before this year

Jake Browning has bounced from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad to the Bengals' practice squad since going undrafted in 2019. This preseason, he beat out veteran Trevor Siemien to become the Bengals' back-up. He had only thrown one pass in the NFL before replacing an injured Burrow against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

In the games Browning has started, the Bengals are now 3-1. The victories have come against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings, all teams with playoff aspirations. For the season, Browning has completed 73.6% of his passes for 1,248 yards. He has also thrown seven touchdown passes against three interceptions.

Jake Browning in the 4th Quarter Cmp % Yards TDs INTs Rating 75.6 302 3 0 120.2

Browning has also shown a flair for late game dramatics; the wins over the Jaguars and Vikings both came in overtime. The quarterback has played some of his best football in the fourth quarter, completing 31 of 41 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The Bengals have an excellent receiving corps

In addition to Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals also roster Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd

Since going fifth overall in 2021, Ja'Marr Chase has been one of the very best receivers in the league. He was having another solid season in 2023 before separating his shoulder in the game against the Vikings. He will miss at least this week's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and likely more after that.

Tee Higgins is a very good second option for the Bengals. In his three full seasons in the league, he has a 900-yard campaign and two with 1,000+ receiving yards. He has been in and out of the lineup for the Bengals this year, but he's at 100 percent now. The team will lean on him heavily in the following weeks, and the former Clemson Tiger has proven that he is up to the task.

Tyler Boyd, who the Bengals selected 55th overall in 2016, is one of the better slot receivers in the league. Like Higgins, he has two 1,000 yard seasons on his resume. Boyd will be getting the ball more with Chase out, but he should be up for the task. He was regularly targeted more than 100 times a season before the team drafted Chase.

Tanner Hudson is also an up-and-coming player at the tight end position, providing the size and reliability that a QB of Browning's limited experience level needs. Trenton Irwin is also a useful weapon, using his cat-like quickness to work the short and intermediate routes for Browning.

Young players are impressing

There will be opportunities for players like Andrei Iosivas and Chase Brown

Joe Mixon has been the Bengals' main running back for several seasons. But any good team needs more than one player who can effectively carry the ball and give defenses a different look, and the Bengals have been increasingly impressed with what they've seen from Chase Brown.

The rookie running back had barely played before Week 13's victory against the Jaguars when he rushed for 61 yards on nine carries. The next week, against the Colts, he had a 54-yard touchdown reception. Brown saw ten more touches against the Vikings, turning them into 51 yards. He is likely to get the same level of opportunity moving forward.

Another interesting young player for the Bengals is Andrei Iosivas. A freakish 6'3", 212-pound athlete from Princeton who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, Cincinnati took the wideout in the sixth round of this year's draft. He has only caught six passes this year, but two of them have gone for touchdowns. He should be in line for more targets with Chase out.

Bengals will play other teams fighting for playoff spots

Remaining schedule: @ Steelers, @ Chiefs, vs. Browns

Right now, the Bengals hold the sixth seed in the AFC. There are three other 8-6 teams, and Cincinnati holds tiebreakers over two of them, as they beat the Buffalo Bills and Colts. Though the Houston Texans have Cincy beat on the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Texans initially lose their divisional tiebreaker with the Colts, which is why the Bengals sit ahead of them.

AFC Wild Card Playoff Race Thru Week 15 Seed Team Record Conference Record Tiebreakers Playoff Odds 5 Cleveland Browns 9-5 6-3 88% 6 Cincinnati Bengals 8-6 3-6 Head-to-Head tiebreaker eliminates Colts and Bills, Texans initially eliminated by division tiebreaker with Colts 37% 7 Indianapolis Colts 8-6 6-4 Conference tiebreaker eliminates Bills, Head-to-Head division tiebreaker eliminates Texans 51% 8 Houston Texans 8-6 5-4 Conference tiebreaker eliminates Bills 57% 9 Buffalo Bills 8-6 4-5 68% 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-7 5-5 Conference tiebreaker eliminates Broncos 3% 11 Denver Broncos 7-7 4-5 27%

In their final three games, the Bengals will be taking on Pittsburgh, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Cleveland Browns, who are all jockeying for a spot in the playoffs. The Bengals essentially control their playoff destiny. They should have no problem beating a reeling Steelers team, and they've shown they can beat squads of the Chiefs' and Browns' caliber already.

While the team will be in tough without Burrow and Chase in the lineup, the talent and depth is there for Cincinnati to reach the playoffs despite those absences.

