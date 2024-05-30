Highlights Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins made a cryptic Instagram post regarding his extension talks with Cincinnati.

Higgins, eager to stay long-term in Cincinnati, faces hurdles due to team financial constraints.

Higgins may demand a contract similar to top WRs' deals, and he could potentially fetch a first-round draft pick in a trade.

The Cincinnati Bengals have multiple star receivers on their roster, though it's likely that's about to change soon.

Ja'Marr Chase is entering his fourth season, and he's due for a market-setting extension in the coming months (though the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option, which could delay those negotiations). Tee Higgins, meanwhile, was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason, and negotiations on a long-term extension quickly broke down.

Earlier today, Higgins said that he wants to remain in Cincinnati for the long haul, crediting his individual success along with the team's high ceiling for his partiality to the Bengals.

However, just hours later, Higgins took to social media to make a cryptic post, which seemingly calls out the Bengals for their frguality in contract talks:

Higgins is due for a big contract extension after posting two 1,000-yard seasons in his first four seasons in the league, though the Bengals do have Chase's impending deal and quarterback Joe Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract on the books already. Paying him market rate might be beyond the team's financial means, hence Higgins' frustration with the negotiating process thus far.

Higgins Could Net Bengals A Bounty In Trade

The 25-year-old receiver is a WR1 in the making

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

What Higgins would cost in a trade is a good question, since he's a 25-year-old with a history of elite production but also a history of injury issues and limited exposure as the top target in the passing game. Higgins has never played in more than 14 games in a season, so teams may be cautious about him, though perhaps more in extension talks than in trade negotiations with the Bengals.

There have been five wide receivers traded this offseason: Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, Rondale Moore, Keenan Allen, and Stefon Diggs. None of those receivers are exact equivalents, as some are veteran WR1's and others are younger, unproven receivers with potential, but the returns for them in their respective trades do shine light on the current admission price on the receiver trade market.

WR Trades, 2024 Offseason WR Traded Trade Return Jerry Jeudy 2024 5th round pick (#136), 2024 6th round pick (#203) Diontae Johnson CB Donte Jackson 2024, 2024 6th round pick (#178) Rondale Moore QB Desmond Ridder Keenan Allen 2024 4th round pick (#110) Stefon Diggs 2025 2nd round pick

Higgins is closest to Jeudy and Moore in age, though he's better represented by Allen and Diggs in terms of raw talent. It's not impossible to imagine him going for a first-round pick, but he'd more likely garner a day-two selection.

It was recently reported that Higgins is looking for something approximate to the deal Michael Pittman signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Pittman currently has the ninth-highest annual average value of all receivers, making $23,333,333 a year. His total contract is $70,000 over three years with $46 million in guarantees.

Currently, the biggest receiver contract by total value is Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million deal, and by average annual value and total guarantee, it's A.J. Brown's three-year, $96 million contract ($84 million guaranteed).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There have only been six instances over the last three seasons in which a team has employed three wideouts with 650+ yards in the same year. Three of those came courtesy of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Ja'Marr Chase.

Though his latest Instagram post is disconcerting for Bengals fans hoping that Higgins will stick around, it's not exactly a new practice for star players hoping for more money. Applying public pressure to a team is far from original, though the Bengals may have more leverage in negotiations with the existing presence of Chase as WR1.

Regardless of where Higgins ends up, expect him to sign a lucrative contract before the 2024 regular season begins. If Cincinatti somehow makes the money work, they should again be one of the AFC's most feared conteders next season.

