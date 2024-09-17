Key Takeaways The Cincinnati Bengals once again started the season off slow, making that their third consecutive 0-2 start to begin their season.

Questions concerning Zac Taylor's job status are in the air after another disappointing loss.

Will Taylor survive in Cincinnati if his squad misses the postseason again?

The Cincinnati Bengals have grown accustomed to slow starts over the past few years, as the team has now started 0-2 in each of the past three seasons. Despite their sluggish starts, head coach Zac Taylor has managed to rally the troops and lead his squad to three straight winning campaigns.

However, the Bengals are coming off of a loss at Arrowhead to the Kansas City Chiefs , in which the matchup was determined by a late-game pass interference call that ultimately favored the home team.

Cincinati gave the back-to-back Super Bowl champions all that they could handle, as they always seem to do. Yet questions have arisen concerning Taylor's job status, and whether he will be retained if his team manages to miss the playoffs in 2024.

Taylor's Job Is Secure, Even If The Bengals Miss the Playoffs

The Bengals coach has proven that he can win despite underwhelming circumstances.

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Questions about whether Taylor's job is on the line is one of the biggest overreactions after the Week 2 slate of games. Yes, the Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots was one of the more atrocious performances of the season.

However, one terrible loss does not warrant Taylor losing his job, especially after elevating the franchise to unrecognizable heights during his tenure thus far. The 41-year-old coach finished last season with a 9-8 record, while playing with Jake Browning as his starting quarterback in nine of those games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning completed 70.4% of his passes throughout nine games in 2023, which led the NFL.

Not to mention that the NFC North was the toughest division last year, and the only one to have each of the four teams finish with a winning record, the first division to do so since 1935.

Bengals' Team Records During Zac Taylor's Tenure Year Regular Season Record End-Season Result 2019 2-14 Missed Playoffs 2020 4-11-1 Missed Playoffs 2021 10-7 Lost Super Bowl 2022 12-4 Lost AFC Title Game 2023 9-8 Missed Playoffs

Taylor would have made the postseason with a 9-8 record if the division wasn't historically great. It is reasonable to expect that they will return to the playoffs as long as Joe Burrow is healthy and upright.

But even if they don't, Taylor deserves one more year after multiple conference title game showings, and leading the organization to their first Super Bowl appearance in 32 years.

The Bengals Need to Keep Their Core Intact to Help Taylor

Ja'Marr Chase is due an extension, while Tee Higgins' future in Cincinnati is in question.

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have some question marks beyond this season, as Ja'Marr Chase is waiting for an extension, and has now said he doesn't plan on negotiating with the team during the season.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins is playing this season under the franchise tag, and is expected to pursue free agency, with a deal not appearing to be forthcoming in Cincinnati.

The future of this offense will likely dictate how the rest of Zac Taylor's tenure goes in Cincy.

The Bengals have started 0-2, but the good news is, they looked good against Kansas City and were a couple of bad plays away from getting the win.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.