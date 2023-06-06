Sergio Aguero’s son, Benjamin, saw an Instagram comment go viral after reacting to Paris Saint-Germain’s farewell post for Lionel Messi.

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed last week that Messi would be leaving the Parc des Princes after two seasons with the French club.

Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists for PSG this term, but the legendary Argentina forward was still subjected to whistles from supporters following the club’s Round of 16 Champions League exit.

The 35-year-old, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, will leave PSG this summer. However, it’s currently unclear where he will be playing next season.

His father, Jorge, was in Barcelona for talks with Messi’s former club this week. He confirmed to reporters that his son wants to return to Camp Nou.

If Barcelona are unable to finance a deal for Messi, though, then the South American will look towards other options - including a potential move to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

PSG uploaded an Instagram post for Messi after confirming his departure.

A series of photos was accompanied by the hashtag #MerciMessi.

The top comment, however, is from Aguero’s 14-year-old son.

It simply reads: “He was too big for you.”

Check it out:

Ouch.

Benjamin Aguero: Grandson of Maradona, Godson of Messi

Benjamin, who was born in February 2009, is the grandson of the late Diego Maradona.

He is also the godson of Messi.

Messi and Aguero: Close friends

Messi considers Aguero to be one of his closest friends in football. The pair used to room together on international duty with Argentina and still regularly speak to each other.

Aguero announced his retirement from football in December 2021, aged 33, due to a heart condition.

The Manchester City legend had only joined Barcelona months earlier, partly due to his desire to play alongside his friend Messi at club level.

However, Messi left Camp Nou in the same summer, much to everyone’s shock - including his own.

Messi subsequently accepted PSG’s offer but, despite winning back-to-back league titles in France, his move to Paris hasn’t had a particularly happy ending.