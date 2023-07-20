Liverpool could now make a move to sign defender, who may be allowed to leave his current club this summer, journalist Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT.

After securing a couple of midfielders, Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team could turn their attention to signing a defensive player.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

After losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner, who all left the club after their contracts expired, signing a midfielder or two would have been a priority for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were recently announced as new additions at Anfield, as Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield after a difficult season.

Liverpool's next priority could be to try and sign a new defender, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having a lack of competition and the likes of Virgil van Dijk now in his thirties.

Young right-back Calvin Ramsay was signed last summer to help provide cover for Alexander-Arnold, but the 19-year-old has now joined Preston North End on loan for the season.

Now, one of Liverpool's targets in defence could be on his way out the door at Bayern Munich, after he told the German club that he wouldn't be signing a new contract.

What has Falk said about Liverpool?

Falk has suggested that Bayern are now planning to sell Benjamin Pavard during the summer transfer window.

The German journalist has claimed that Pavard is working with agents who have strong contacts in the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Bayern Munich has no offer at the moment on the table, but he's told the club he won't sign a new contract. So, Munich now want to sell him.

"It's now up to the Premier League league clubs to make an offer. He has an agent, but also, Pini Zahavi is working with the agents and he has good contacts with the Premier League clubs and, I think, every Premier League club in the top six.

"So, I'm sure that there will be an offer in the next weeks from a Premier League club."

Is Pavard an option for Liverpool this summer?

Falk previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are in talks with the management of Pavard, but they aren't the only club.

The report adds that Chelsea and Barcelona are also in contact, but the latter may struggle to secure his signature for financial reasons.

Pavard, who was described as 'incredible' by Didier Deschamps, is reportedly earning £116k-a-week at Bayern Munich.

The French international is a versatile defender, having played at right-back, centre-back, left-back, and even in midfield, as per Transfermarkt.

The 27-year-old could be a useful option for Klopp, considering he can provide cover in multiple positions.

What's next for Liverpool?

A midfielder could still be a major priority for Liverpool despite the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have both been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, so they could still be short in the middle of the park.

As a result, Liverpool are now 'seriously looking' at Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.