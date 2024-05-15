Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sesko's agent was spotted at Old Trafford on Sunday during the club's defeat to Arsenal, who are also interested in the 20-year-old.

The club want to sign another forward to soften the load on current first-choice striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer and rumours of a switch have accelerated after his agent Elvis Basanovic was spotted at Old Trafford to watch Erik ten Hag's team take on league leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners are another team interested in the 20-year-old's services, but Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Man Utd might make more sense, considering it is not clear which profile of forward Arsenal are looking to bring in.

As for Man Utd, they have reportedly been interested in the RB Leipzig forward for a long time and could be prepared to make a move in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd Target Another Striker

Rasmus Hojlund is United's only current option up front

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund for £64 million last year, but the 21-year-old has not quite been able to meet expectations in an out-of-form United side. Despite his struggles, Hojlund has still managed to find the net eight times in the league this season. It has become evident that the young player needs some support, which is exactly what United are looking to provide in the upcoming window.

Anthony Martial can play in the forward role, but he has seemingly been frozen out by Ten Hag. Marcus Rashford is another option who can play in the number nine position, but he is preferred down the left flank. Limited options beyond Hojlund have promoted the club to make a move for an additional forward to ease the load on the Dane.

United are reportedly long-term admirers of Sesko, who could cost up to £64m, and have been tipped to rival Arsenal to the Slovenian's signature.

Sesko Latest: Man United Hold 'Pretty Hot' Interest

The Slovenia international has scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga this season

Jones has told GMS that if there is a chance, United are most definitely interested in striking a deal with Leipzig for the forward. They were interested in Sesko last summer, but eventually signed Hojlund from Atalanta instead.

Jones said:

"His agent was at the Man United game on Sunday and that’s obviously quite interesting given that both United and Arsenal have been looking at Sesko as a transfer option. "United’s interest in him was pretty hot last summer and they have always retained that they might still be keen when he next becomes available, but Arsenal are in this discussion too. "I wouldn’t say it looks likely as such but there is definitely a degree of interest in him. "I’m not one hundred percent convinced about the profile Arsenal are going to sign yet but if they go for a proper centre-forward then he should be in the picture. "If they want someone that can also play wide, maybe Sesko won’t come into it quite so clearly.”

One In, One Out

Bruno Fernandes' departure could free up funds for Sesko

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes could be on the move this summer and his exit could make room for Sesko in the United squad. Fernandes has been one of the club's biggest contributors in front of goal since his arrival in 2020, where he has scored 79 goals in 230 games.

Although he is a midfielder, it would make sense to sign another player who can find the target to replace the Portuguese international's goals in the team. Recent reports suggest that Fernandes is open to leaving Old Trafford after a turbulent year under Ten Hag, and his sale could kickstart a new era at the club under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.