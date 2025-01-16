Arsenal are in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with the Gunners wanting a loan with a buy option, according to insider Sam C.

Sesko has been heavily linked with a big-money move in recent years, and Arsenal could be in the market for a new centre-forward in the near future. Gabriel Jesus has recently been ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while the likes of Kai Havertz have struggled to perform consistently in front of goal.

Bukayo Saka is also currently on the treatment table, and Arsenal's attacking output does appear to be taking a hit. The January market is never ideal for clubs to buy players for good value, but the Gunners might have to bite the bullet.

According to a report from Sam C, Arsenal are now in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Sesko. The Gunners are believed to want a loan with an option to buy, while Leipzig are hoping for money up front or an obligation...

"EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal are in talks with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko. Told Arsenal want a loan with buy option, Leipzig want money upfront or an obligation. Understand Arteta has spoken with Sesko on more than one occasion."

Signing a striker could be a priority this month after Jesus' injury update, with Havertz the only real option through the middle of attack. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Raheem Sterling are able to feature in a centre-forward role, but it's far from their natural position.

Sesko, described as a 'monster', could be the natural goalscorer that Mikel Arteta needs. It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal can strike a deal on loan and purchase him in the summer transfer window, but there's no doubt they will be desperate to bring someone in before the deadline in early February.

At the age of 21, Sesko is far from reaching his full potential, but he's still contributing at a high level already. The Slovenian striker has struck eight times in the Bundesliga this season, while he also scored 14 times last term. In the Champions League, Sesko has found the back of the net on three occasions.