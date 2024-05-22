Highlights Benjamin Sesko, a young Slovenian striker, may move to the Premier League due to his cheap release clause.

The transfer window is almost fully underway now that the regular Premier League season has finished, with clubs up and down the country looking to add real quality to their squads ahead of another season full of glory and agony - and one player that could be on his way to the English top-flight is Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian striker has long been in the sights of many top European sides, opting for a move between sister clubs RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig last summer; and his first season in the Bundesliga didn't disappoint with 14 goals in just 31 games for the eastern German side. His form has already seen him linked to the Premier League and with strikers in high demand by many clubs this summer, he could well move - with Dean Jones exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that there will be a 'temptation' to make a bid in the coming weeks.

Benjamin Sesko: Transfer Latest

The Leipzig striker could be on the move this summer

Sesko, who has been described as a 'special' player, has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham amongst others after his meteoric rise from Slovenian youth football to the German top-flight. A natural goalscorer, Sesko is already Slovenia's joint-seventh top scorer at the age of just 20 and with just 25 goals needed to break the record, he is likely to become an all-time great in his home nation.

A move seems on the cards thanks to his release clause being revealed, but whether clubs will plunge to make his signing is another question.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 7th Goals 14 2nd Assists 2 =8th Shots per game 1.5 4th Match rating 6.83 10th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

Inexperience at the top level could play a part but with Slovenia set to face England at EURO 2024, a solid performance against the Three Lions could play a huge part in deciding his future. And at a cheaper price than other strikers, a transfer to England could be in the offing.

Jones: Sesko Offers 'Temptation' for Premier League clubs

The striker is cheaper than other options

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that Sesko's release clause could make him an easier target than other strikers and with time to develop, clubs could even make profit on him down the line. He said:

"The Benjamin Sesko release clause has now been confirmed, and the fact there has been no further rise is good news for top Premier League clubs interested in him. At £55million he represents very good value in the market compared to other players like Gyokeres, Osimhen or Isak, and it is because of that price-point that there will be a temptation for clubs to go for him now. "His goals record is very good, he’s attainable, and at this price and at his age there is scope to make money on him further down the road if he continues to improve as expected. He’s a brilliant player and Arsenal and Chelsea both have plenty of detail on him incase they decide to go for him. "My hunch is he’s not the top target for either, but good yet be a very tempting one to turn to. And I’m still not totally convinced Man United won’t have an eye on this."

Benjamin Sesko Could Make the Premier League Step-Up

Many Bundesliga players have failed to master the Premier League

In recent seasons, we have seen many Bundesliga stars make their way over to the Premier League and ultimately fail to make an impact.

Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst and Sebastian Haller are just four examples of players who have struggled to replicate their form in Germany over the English shore, creating a sense of a graveyard move for most players who follow suit. But every so often there is a diamond in the rough that makes their way over to the English top-flight to blow fans away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has has 63 Premier League goals in just 66 games for Manchester City

At present, that is Erling Haaland - with the Norwegian joining Manchester City and winning the Golden Boot in both of his seasons in the Premier League, whilst Son Heung-min stands as a timely reminder and Kai Havertz is ever so slowly beginning to show what he is capable of in the top-flight with 13 top-flight goals in his debut season for Arsenal.

Whether Sesko can land the right side of the line will be up to him should he make the move, but the youngster has all of the tools necessary to become a superb striker in the Premier League.

