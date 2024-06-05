Highlights Benjamin Sesko has been linked with multiple Premier League teams, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Sesko hasn't accepted any proposals yet and intends to discuss his future with RB Leipzig.

Sesko turned down lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League to pursue playing in the English Premier League, perhaps for United.

Manchester United's chase of Benjamin Sesko is set to take twists and turns over the next few weeks with the RB Leipzig star being linked with multiple Premier League teams after an impressive first season in the Bundesliga - and Fabrizio Romano believes that the Slovenian will 'take his time' before making his big decision over a transfer.

Sesko scored 14 goals in just 31 Bundesliga appearances for the east German side as they finished fourth in the top flight, an incredible season for a player who was just 20 years of age when the season ended. With room to grow over the next decade, Sesko's 16-goal haul for RB Salzburg in 2022/23 saw him join their sister club and, having fared well in his first campaign, that has brought about global interest in his services. But Romano believes that whilst United are in the race, the striker hasn't accepted any proposals yet as he intends to sit down with Leipzig to discuss his future.

Benjamin Sesko: Transfer Latest

The striker has yet to choose his next move

The report on Romano's Daily Briefing states that Sesko is 'taking his time' to decide over which could he should join in United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Any deal taking him away from RB Leipzig is still open, with all three clubs in the race for his signature - and whilst Sesko has multiple proposals in front of him, he hasn't accepted anything just yet.

Sesko needs to decide what his next move is, though that will be with Leipzig. The report further suggests that Sesko has turned down two huge offers from the Saudi Pro League, with one club offering him a wage of around £500,000-per-week to join their club - but he rejected the offer with the premise of playing in the English Premier League being a huge opportunity.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =7th Goals 14 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 4th xG Difference 5.98 1st Match rating 6.83 9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 05/06/2024

As a result, his future remains up in the air, and it will be a hot topic for United fans as they aim to secure the signing of yet another one of Europe's top young strikers, having bought Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last season.

The Red Devils need a backup striker for the Dane with Anthony Martial departing at the end of the month. Towards the end of the campaign, they had to rely on Bruno Fernandes to play in a false nine role, which was somewhat detrimental to their plans as it meant the Portuguese superstar wasn't pulling the strings in midfield.

Benjamin Sesko Should Not be Compared to Erling Haaland

The duo have similarities but Haaland is in his own league

Sesko has shades of Erling Haaland about him. Both honing their craft at Salzburg, a move to the Bundesliga transpired for the pair and whilst Haaland put up better numbers at Borussia Dortmund, it is worth noting that Lois Openda is currently Leipzig's first-choice striker and Sesko won't have the chances Haaland had to properly rack the goals up.

Comparisons to the Norwegian are somewhat unfair. Haaland is a player who is a freak of nature, evidenced by his 67 league goals in just 72 games for the German Champions League finalists before his move to Manchester City, where he has scored 63 goals in just 66 Premier League games for the Citizens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record for goals in one season with 36 - in his debut campaign

Sesko, however, does still represent a huge talent, having been labelled as a 'future icon' - and he could rival the likes of Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins as one of the top stars in the Premier League, developing past them over time.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.