RB Leipzig front man Benjamin Sesko has revealed why he decided to stay in Germany despite attracting interest from some of the Premier League's biggest names. The Slovenian forward has been touted as a star for the future and began to show signs of fulfilling that promise after scoring 18 goals in all competitions during the 2023/24 season.

Clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all began to circle and chase to sign the six-foot-five striker. However, the 21-year-old decided to sign a new contract at Leipzig ahead of Euro 2024, getting rid of the €65m release clause in the process. Despite being open to a move someday, Sesko has now explained his decision to remain at Red Bull Arena.

Sesko's New RB Leipzig Deal

The forward wants to gain more experience in Germany

Speaking to Nogomania, the RB Leipzig youngster revealed that he thought through his decision to stay, believing it was the best thing for his career. He stated:

"I thought it through very well. I believe I made the right decision. I wanted to gain more experience, learn more, and not rush things. Leipzig is an excellent club that can provide what I need for the next step. "Leipzig's vision is clear; everything is geared towards growth, progress, and high goals. I felt it was right to decide this way."

The striker also credited his manager, Marco Rose, as one of the crucial reasons behind his decision to stay put. The target man said that he had spoken with his coach about his future and that the German was happy to let Sesko leave if that is truly what he wanted:

"We talked. He told me he wanted me to stay but also said I should decide based on my feelings. He said if I felt I needed to move on, I should go, but if not, I should stay. "He’s an excellent coach who has led many great players. I’m glad I decided this way. I did it before the Euro to keep a clear head and focus entirely on the championship."

Sesko Open to Premier League Move

The forward stated his desire in 2023

Prior to signing a new contract at his current club, Sesko had previously let slip his desire to play in England's top flight at some point in his career. Speaking in 2023, the Slovenian star told the Guardian:

"It’s hard to say what will happen," he said. “I could be great or not that great. Of course, it would be nice to play there, but first of all, let’s focus on right now and we will see what happens later."

Sesko signed for Leipzig from sister club RB Salzburg in 2022, but he didn't officially join the club until the following year. After a slow start to his debut campaign, the striker finished the season with 18 goals and two assists across all competitions.