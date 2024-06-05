Highlights Benjamin Sesko is still undecided about his future after Leipzig's offer.

Multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, are eyeing the Slovenian striker.

Arsenal have 'four or five' alternatives to Sesko this summer.

Benjamin Sesko is yet to decide his future amid interest from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Slovenian international has multiple options this summer, including an offer to stay at Leipzig with a ‘very big’ salary. Multiple English sides are keeping tabs on the in-form striker, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

All three sides are likely to explore the striker market this transfer window as they look to solve their offensive woes ahead of the new campaign. Sesko has enjoyed an impressive debut Bundesliga season at Leipzig, scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances for the club.

He scored in all seven of his recent appearances for the German side and helped Leipzig secure a top-four finish last season. Sesko reportedly has a £56m release clause this summer and is likely to either sign a new contract to stay in Germany or seek out a move abroad.

Sesko Received a ‘Big’ Proposal

Amid Premier League Interest

One of Europe’s most wanted players this summer, Sesko – dubbed a "special talent" by journalist Bence Bocsak – is still undecided over his future after receiving a proposal from Leipzig, Romano suggests:

“The reality on Sesko is that the player has not decided what he wants to do. “He has a big proposal from Leipzig on the table. It's a big contract proposal to extend this contract, to change the release clause, and to get a very big salary at the club, to be the new star of Leipzig, also for next season. “So now the first step is he has to decide whether he wants to reject this proposal and leave and go to the Premier League or stay at the club. “So, basically, this is the first step, and he's not decided yet. And then, in case he decides to go to the Premier League, he has possibilities with Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his attacking options after Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title by two points last season.

Sesko is one to watch for the Gunners, who are unlikely to trust the Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah duo for one more year after the pair scored just nine Premier League goals combined in Arsenal’s title push.

Benjamin Sesko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

Arsenal Have ‘Four or Five’ Sesko Alternatives

Eyeing Brighton star Evan Ferguson

Arsenal have four or five alternatives to Benjamin Sesko if the pursuit of the Slovenian fails, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Evan Ferguson, Viktor Gyokeres, and Joshua Zirkzee are all thought to be on the Gunners’ shortlist this summer.

Arsenal are also ‘long-term admirers’ of Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic and could turn to the Serie A frontmen if they were to sign a more experienced striker this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-06-24.