RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is one of the most in-demand strikers this summer as Premier League clubs ramp up their searches for attacking reinforcement. Despite reports, he has not accepted Arsenal's offer yet, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

A number of clubs, including the Gunners, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the 21-year-old ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The youngster made the switch to the Bundesliga from RB Salzburg 12 months ago and he scored 18 goals in his first season with Leipzig.

His impressive goal return has prompted Europe’s elite to circle, but he has a long contract with Leipzig which runs until the summer 2028. According to The Standard, there’s a £56 million release clause that will need to be triggered by clubs wishing to sign him.

Sesko ‘Yet to Make a Decision’ on Future

Earlier reports claimed he favours a move to Arsenal

At the end of last month, The Mirror reported that Sesko favours a move to the Emirates over other clubs pushing for his signature. The article claims Arsenal are in pole position to sign him this summer and Leipzig are prepared to sell, with the striker saying 'yes' to a move to north London .

However, contradictory to those reports, journalist Jacobs claims the player is yet to make a decision over his future and the possibility of staying in Germany and extending his contract cannot be ruled out.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Benjamin Sesko, there is a high volume of interest, but no final decision has been made by the player at this stage. So it is not true, at the time of reporting, that Sesko has accepted Arsenal. “He hasn’t made any final determination yet. There’s four clubs looking at Sesko quite seriously, Arsenal and Chelsea are the main two, while Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could also enter the race. “We also need to be clear that there is an extension at RB Leipzig on the table too and that is not to be discounted because it comes with a lucrative pay rise.”

Sesko began his career in his homeland of Slovenia before moving to Austria in 2019 to join RB Salzburg. From there, he spent two seasons on loan in the second tier with FC Liefering before returning to Salzburg’s senior side. After 79 appearances and 29 goals, Sesko joined RB Leipzig for a fee of around €24m (£20m) in the summer of 2023.

Arsenal target speaks out on future

Jorrel Hato has also been linked with a move to England

In another transfer blow, Ajax star Jorrel Hato has committed his future to the Dutch club and insists he won’t be on the move this summer. Arsenal were one of a handful of Premier League clubs to be linked with the 18-year-old, but the youngster made his intentions clear by signing a new deal back in March.

Still, the rumour mill continued and now Hato has once again shut down any speculation he could depart Ajax, at least for the next season. He told AjaxLife:

“No, I'll just play for Ajax next season. I haven't finished learning here yet. And I want to win prizes with Ajax. That was my dream when I came here.”

Despite only turning 18 a matter of months ago, Hato already has over 60 senior appearances under his belt for Ajax. Last season, he missed just one of his club’s 34 Eredivisie games and started the remaining 33.