Highlights Real Madrid escaped an early scare as VAR helped overturn a goal by RB Leipzig.

Replays suggest that the Leipzig player was onside, but the decision was upheld.

Benjamin Sesko will not be happy when he sees the replay, especially after Los Blancos went on to win the game 1-0.

The Champions League returned this week for the first time in 2024. Getting us started at the Round of 16 stage, Spanish giants Real Madrid took on RB Leipzig.

Madrid were under pressure immediately and just two minutes into the game they looked to have fallen behind. A corner was swung in before goalkeeper Andriy Lunin punched it to the edge of the box. It was then fired on the volley towards goal by Xaver Schlager.

The ball bounced into the ground and Benjamin Sesko reacted quickest to nod the ball into the back of the net. Before he could even celebrate the flag went up.

It was the quickest of VAR checks and the onfield decision was upheld. However, replays seemed to show that Sesko was clearly being played onside by Real Madrid's Rodrigo.

The explanation

Offside Leipzig player interfering with play

As semi-automated offside technology is used for Champions League matches, it seemed slightly suspicious just how quickly the decision was made. The only logical explanation, however, is that the Leipzig player behind Lunin, who certainly is offside, was deemed to be interfering with play.

Even so, it certainly seemed like an extremely harsh bit of officiating – with the replays suggesting that Lunin probably wouldn't have made the save regardless of whether or not he was affected by an offside player. As the half dragged on, and more replays were shown on the TV screens, the CBS Sports commentators remained completely baffled by the refereeing decision.

beIN Sports pundit Richard Keys certainly didn't seem to think the goal should have stood, stating: "There is nothing wrong with that goal other than it's against Real Madrid."

To make things worse, Sesko and his teammates continued to cause trouble for the Madrid defenders but couldn't quite do enough to take their chances and open the scoring. And so both teams went in at the break with the score level at 0-0.

Related The 2023/24 Champions League predicted by data analysts Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the favourites for the 2023/24 Champions League.

Perhaps boosted by their bit of good fortune from the officials, Real Madrid came out firing in the second half and took the lead in the 49th minute. Brahim Diaz picked up the ball out wide before jinking past a number of players and firing in a fine effort.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game and that's just what it was. Indeed, Leipzig weren't able to get themselves level and so will head to the Bernabeu for the second leg trailing by a single goal.

Real Madrid already under scrutiny

Xavi claimed they "condition the referees"

Of course, Los Blancos have been scrutinised in recent weeks for using the status as such a powerhouse to influence refereeing decisions on the pitch. Barcelona coach Xavi made as much clear in a recent press conference. As per Goal, he said:

"I already said that I don't like that they [Madrid] condition the referees, but they continue to do it every week. The referees are going to whistle conditioned. The 'Negreira case' hasn't helped us either, but that's what we have to compete with. I agree one hundred percent with the president's words. It's a reality and we can't deceive Barcelona fans. Even a blind man can see what is happening. [Atletico Madrid boss Diego) Simeone said it the other day, that we are not stupid. Everyone is seeing it, but it is the media that has to say it."

This controversial incident in their latest Champions League fixture certainly won't help ease those claims made against them of late.