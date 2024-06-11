Highlights Benjamin Sesko has chosen Leipzig over Arsenal and will sign a new contract tomorrow.

There was interest from Chelsea and Man United, but his respect for Arsenal's proposal nearly swayed his decision in their favour.

Euro 2024 influenced Sesko's choice to stick with Leipzig, as well as his aim to develop more before a potential move next year.

Benjamin Sesko will announce his new contract extension with RB Leipzig tomorrow (12 June). Despite interest from numerous clubs, his choice really appeared to be about joining Arsenal or staying put and he chose the latter.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United were also understood to be in the race but, as has now widely been reported, the 21-year-old will stay put.

Sesko is understood to have prioritised his development when making his decision. What's more, his new deal at Leipzig will be extremely lucrative with a big bump in wages expected, while not ruling out the possibility to move on in 12 months' time.

Arsenal Nearly Convinced Sesko

He had great respect for their proposal

All summer, the young Slovenian was touted as one of the hottest properties on the market. As well as being linked with a move to the Premier League, teams from Italy and Saudi Arabia were also in the mix to varying degrees.

Chelsea and Manchester United have pushed to try and swoop for the striker in the past few days but, of all the interested parties, Arsenal led the way. Indeed, the two most likely and logical outcomes for Sesko this summer were to either stay in Germany or move to north London.

It's understood that he had great respect for Arsenal's proposal, which would have allowed him to play Champions League football and challenge for Premier Lague titles. And the Gunners were the closest of the teams to making him change his mind.

Ultimately, though, he will continue his development with Leipzig. Arsenal will now move on to other targets.

Sesko's Reason for Sticking With Leipzig

Euro 2024 played a key role

There were a few key reasons as to why Sesko has decided to stay with his current club and throughout the summer this was always viewed as a very concrete possibility. The player has thought long and hard about the call to remain put and ultimately decided it will be best for his development.

He finished the season strongly at Leipzig – scoring seven consecutive goals in the final seven Bundesliga games of the season – and another campaign in Germany will guarantee him more opportunities to start, score and grow.

Crucially, he is very happy in his current environment and there will still be the chance to move on next summer when he is more ready to make the step up to a new challenge. Add to this, the fact that he has been handed a healthy new contract and it all felt too good to turn down.

Another key factor in his decision was Euro 2024. Sesko didn't want to go into the tournament with speculation hanging over his head. He intended to make up his mind before the event in Germany began, and agreeing to sign a new deal with Leipzig has swiftly put an end to the saga.

Perhaps if the tournament wasn't happening, he could spend a little more time to weigh up his call and potentially take the plunge, but with international football in the forefront of his mind, it's felt that a move to one of the big Premier League clubs at this stage of his career may be happening a little too soon.

The Red Bull football model is extremely good at maximising and getting the best out of talent. As has been the case with many other players, they will continue to develop Sesko and enjoy his quality on the pitch, while his new contract extension does not rule out the opportunity to move on next summer. Leipzig, of course, will pick up a good fee when he does eventually leave.

There is a trust that the German club will provide a stable environment for the Slovenian to develop. Add that to his form across the back end of the season and the healthy new wages on offer, and it was a logical decision for Sesko to remain for one more year. He can now focus on Euro 2024 without speculation.

