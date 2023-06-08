Benni McCarthy has been speaking about speculation over a Manchester United star's future as he has backed David de Gea to retain the number one spot ahead of the new season.

De Gea has become one of the most divisive figures among the fan base over the past season. It has been especially fresh in the mind following the FA Cup final defect to local rivals Manchester City.

A mistake that gifted City the 2-1 win sparked outrage and further increased calls to replace the Spaniard.

Despite that mistake, and others he has made throughout the season, De Gea remarkably won the golden glove award with an impressive 17 clean sheets in the league.

What did Benni McCarthy say about De Gea?

In a recent interview with 947 Joburg, McCarthy, who is employed as a first team coach at United, claimed: "It would be a crime if Man United lose a goalkeeper like David de Gea".

The former Porto and Blackburn striker continued: "He kept 17 clean sheets in the league. Of course, you’re going to concede but to win the Golden Glove for yet another season is remarkable."

David De Gea Manchester United celebrating

The 2022/23 season marked the second occasion the 32-year-old has won the Golden Glove in the Premier League, having previously won the award in the 2017/18 campaign.

"You see how difficult the league is, so I understand that, yes, everyone has a bad game here and there," admitted McCarthy, before going on to add: "It doesn’t stop him from being one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen and worked with. He is unbelievable."

Who will be the Manchester United number one next season?

The future of De Gea is far from sealed as he is out of contract within the next month and a new deal has yet to be signed.

There has been speculation that he has agreed a new deal, but the club have not yet given it the seal of approval.

This leaves manager, Erik ten Hag, with three possible outcomes for the 2023/23 season.

If De Gea leaves the club, two new goalkeepers will be needed after Jack Butland moved to Rangers and Dean Henderson is reportedly on the verge of a move to Nottingham Forest.

Should the Spanish international sign the new deal, he will either remain as the number one or have to play back-up to someone else.

This means that either a first-team goalkeeper will still need to be signed in the transfer window, or a young goalkeeper could be brought in to play second fiddle for the time being.