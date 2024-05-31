Highlights Jadon Sancho hasn't apologised to Erik ten Hag as he doesn't believe he's done anything wrong.

Benni McCarthy tried to convince Sancho to apologise but the winger wasn't having any of it.

Despite exile from Man United, Sancho's successful return to Dortmund positions him for a shot at the Champions League trophy.

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has revealed why Jadon Sancho hasn't apologised to Erik ten Hag yet, despite the fact that the two had a very public falling out almost a year ago. Just weeks into the 2023/24 season, the pair clashed after the Red Devils manager made some comments about the Englishman's work ethic and attitude in training.

He explained that those were reasons for why the forward had been dropped from his squad, but Sancho bit back in a now-deleted statement that he released on social media. He was immediately banished from the club's first team and was forced to train with the academy and go months without a minute of playing time. It was largely expected that once Sancho apologised to his manager, they'd begin working towards rebuilding a relationship and integrating him back into the United team.

Related Man Utd Have Told Jadon Sancho to Leave This Summer Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been a man reborn after joining Dortmund in the January transfer window

That was in September 2023, though, and now, almost 10 months later, he's still yet to say sorry to Ten Hag and one of the team's coaches, McCarthy has revealed his reasons for that.

Sancho Didn't Want to Admit His Faults

He thought apologising would admit he's lazy and unprofessional

Having publicly hit back at Ten Hag's claims that he was lazy and unprofessional, denying both accusations in his statement on social media, Sancho apparently didn't want to apologise to his boss as he thought that meant he was essentially admitting he was both of those things, according to McCarthy. The former Blackburn Rovers striker revealed as much in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"The manager has a strong character and just said that all he wants is an apology. Jadon thought that he had done nothing wrong. He didn't see why he had to apologise. Sometimes you have to apologise because a player will never win against a manager. I spoke to Jadon as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend, and as someone who grew up on the streets and knows the code. "But Jadon just wasn’t seeing it. He said, 'I ain’t apologising because if I do, I’m apologising for being lazy, always being late, not giving my best – that’s what I’m apologising for'. Those were his reasons."

Sancho stuck to his guns, and after four months in exile, he was offered a lifeline and joined former club Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the campaign. A move which has worked in his favour, with the Englishman set for a shot at one of the biggest trophies in all of football.

Sancho's Return to Dortmund Has Been a Success

He's one game away from winning the Champions League

While he hasn't been hitting the sorts of numbers that he previously put up in his first spell with Dortmund, Sancho's return to the German side has still been a pretty undeniable success. With six goal contributions since his arrival, he's back to producing on the pitch, something he had trouble doing at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Borussia Dortmund have won the Champions League once in their history, back in 1997

He's also played a significant role in Dortmund making it to the Champions League final. With just Real Madrid standing between them and undisputed glory, the forward could have the last laugh if he's to lift the most iconic trophy in all of club football at Wembley Stadium this weekend.