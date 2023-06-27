Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy may well have revealed one of the club's alternative targets if they fail to land Mason Mount this summer.

United chief Erik ten Hag raided the Eredivisie during his first transfer window at Old Trafford by reuniting with Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martínez - and he could return to another of his former club to recruit a promising 22-year-old to bolster his midfield ahead of next season.

Per The Daily Mail, Ten Hag has long been an admirer of FC Utrecht youngster Taylor Booth. The 53-year-old boss has a long history with the Dutch club having represented them as both a player and as manager in the past and has kept tabs on them - and Booth - over the last year.

United could step up their interest in USA international Booth over the next few weeks, with Chelsea proving to be a tough nut to crack in negotiations for 24-year-old Mount.

According to The Athletic, Todd Boehly and his fellow directors have rejected United’s third offer, worth £50m plus £5m in add-ons, for Mount, which prompted the Blues to make a counter-proposal of £58m plus an additional £7m in additional payments.

However, United insisted that their latest bid would also be their final one, given Mount has one year left in his current contract.

Ideally, the Red Devils will be able to get the Mount deal over the line. However, if that doesn't prove possible, Booth could prove a potential alternative.

Ten Hag certainly knows plenty about the player. In fact, McCarthy's shock arrival as a coach at Old Trafford last July appears to have come about as a result of an enquiry about Booth.

You can read what the South African coach said below...

What did Benni McCarthy say about Erik ten Hag’s interest in Booth?

McCarthy may have dropped a bit of a clanger in confirming the reports that have surfaced about United's interest in Booth - and it's all come about because the South African and the player in question share an agent.

“Erik ten Hag came in, and he spoke to my agent, Rob Moore, about one of the players that was playing in Holland,” McCarthy told 947 Joburg.

“He asked Rob about an American player that Rob also managed. They were just speaking about that and once the conversation had ended, he asked him: ‘By the way, how’s Benni? How is Benni doing? Is he still working in South Africa?’ Rob told him that I had left and was living back in Scotland.

“He then asked Rob to tell me to give him [Ten Hag] a call and if I could go and see him in Manchester. When Rob told me the manager wanted to come and see him, there was a massive lump in my throat.

“I called him, I spoke to him, and he asked me to come down and deliver a training session.”

Jordy Zuidman, the Utrecht director, has already admitted that Booth is a sellable asset and that the Eredivisie outfit will demand €12m for the midfielder’s signature.

Who is Taylor Booth?

Booth was born in Eden, Utah, Booth has played the majority of his career at Bayern Munich II but opted for a move to Utrecht to gain more minutes.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Booth racked up a respectable 31 appearances for the club.

The youngster’s decision to move away from the decorated German side has paid dividends, as Booth has commanded himself as a key player for Utrecht and even earned international honours in return.

Predominantly used as a central midfielder, Booth also boasts the versatility to be played on either flank, which would be viewed as an attractive feature from Ten Hag’s perspective.

Celta Vigo, Stuttgart and Lyon are also keen on securing the 22-year-old’s signature this summer, and it’s been reported a number of offers have already been lodged.

However, McCarthy and Booth sharing the same representation might end up being a significant advantage should United decide to make a move for the player.