Benni McCarthy is reportedly on the verge of being appointed as the new manager of a national team. The former Blackburn Rovers striker and South Africa's all-time top goalscorer departed Manchester United in the summer after spending two years on Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff, where he primarily focused on working with the club’s forwards.

Reports suggest that McCarthy was eager to return to management, and according to GOAL, he is now set to take over as Kenya’s national team manager in January, barring any last-minute changes. This follows a period where the 47-year-old made headlines on social media, frequently criticising his former colleagues.

McCarthy’s only previous managerial experience came in South Africa, where he led Cape Town City and AmaZulu. Now, he has an unexpected chance to step onto the international stage, offering him the opportunity to back up his words and demonstrate his abilities as the one calling the shots.

Benni McCarthy Lands International Post

The Bafana Bafana legend has accepted a new challenge back in his home continent

The position as Kenya's national team boss fell vacant after former tactician Engin Firat resigned after failing to help the Harambee Stars qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Newly elected Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed and his office have now settled on the former Manchester United Strikers' coach to steer the team forward.

"The National Executive Council, NEC, under the leadership of Vice-President McDonald Mariga settled on McCarthy as the man who can help Kenya reach the next level," a highly placed source from the FKF told GOAL on Thursday.

"We understand that this will be his first national team job but he has the ability and potential to deliver for us, all he needs is support. So unless there are last-minute changes - which is highly unlikely, he will be unveiled in early January with his team."

After failing to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, Benni McCarthy faces the significant challenge of guiding Kenya to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Harambee Stars are competing in Group F alongside Ivory Coast, Gabon, Gambia, Seychelles, and Burundi. So far, they have collected five points from four matches, with one win, two draws, and a loss.

McCarthy’s primary objective, along with his technical team - which consists of newly-appointed Technical Director Francis Kimanzi - is to build a formidable squad capable of performing strongly at the 2027 AFCON, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania. But first up, all eyes are on the World Cup.