McCarthy remains in touch with Rashford post-departure, and has shared how he went about teaching the striker.

McCarthy has also criticised other Man United players' effort levels, suggesting the current struggle is one that details a mentality issue.

The curious case of Marcus Rashford has proven difficult to solve for Manchester United. During his nine years with the senior team, after having graduated from the Carrington Academy in 2015, the 26-year-old has played out a blotted timeline of inconsistent performances for the Red Devils.

In sharp contrast to his highest output season, in which he contributed to 40 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions throughout the 2022/23 campaign, the Englishman has failed to make a sustained impact since then, having scored just eight times in his last 40 Premier League appearances. It's still a mystery as to why Rashford's career has ebbed and flowed as much as it has, but former Red Devils coach Benni McCarthy feels he has the answers.

In an interview with SuperSport Unplugged, McCarthy opened up about his relationship with Rashford and the company the star keeps. He remarked that “everyone tells Marcus Rashford what he wants to hear” and emphasised that he aimed to be “honest” with him during his time as a coach at Carrington in order to get the best out of him.

McCarthy has revealed that he is still in touch with Rashford after his Man United departure this summer and claimed he won the forward's respect by telling him what he needed to hear rather than what he wanted to hear. The former United coach has earned a reputation for his frank opinions about his former club after he left his role on Erik ten Hag's backroom staff in June - having recently accused him of lacking passion - but he has talked positively about the connection he developed with Rashford.

"Rashford is special - he's a special human being. He's pure-hearted and he's Man United through and through," said McCarthy, speaking to SuperSport. "He was 'Marcus' to me. I'm straight to the point and I think he respected that instead of me sweet-talking him for other reasons.

"I was just a straight shooter and I think he probably didn't have enough people in his life who are straight with him because everyone tells him what he wants to hear because of who he is. I was just normal and I think he appreciated that so any kind of advice he would come to me - advice on anything. We still message each other."

The 46-year-old also recently said that Rashford needs to try and block out the noise in order to get back to his best. He told On The Whistle: "He didn't have a worry in the world, now he worries too much about what's been said, what's been done, what's going on. As time has gone on, he's at a mental block where he's there but not playing to his full potential.

"He needs to get himself back to the place where he can block out all the noise, refocus and play like when he was in the academy, when everything you do comes from the heart.”

Rashford was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 in the summer, with the former Three Lions boss opting to select other players ahead of the 26-year-old. And the United attacker has also been overlooked by England’s new interim manager Lee Carsley for his first two squads.

McCarthy Also Questions United's Mentality

He singled out two players that act as role models

McCarthy was also critical of the players' application during training throughout his time at United. The South African did single out two players for praise, though, and felt if the rest of the squad trained as hard as they did, results may have been better. This comes after several questions have been raised in recent weeks over the Red Devils' mentality.

Christian Eriksen was the first to highlight this issue after the 1-1 draw in the Europa League against FC Twente, attributing the dropped points to a lack of effort. Ten Hag echoed these sentiments, adding to the notion that the opposition simply "wanted it more."

"If some of the Manchester United players had what Bruno (Fernandes) and Diogo (Dalot) have, it would have been easier to achieve good results,' McCarthy said. "They both trained with incredible concentration, giving everything they had. Some of the others didn't do the same.

"This ended up limiting United's progress, because some players weren’t training to the best of their ability. Even in games, the data showed us that some players were at their peak performance and others a little below."

As things stand, both Rashford and Ten Hag remain at Man United, despite both of them being heavily linked to the exit door over the summer. In a report from The Athletic published back in May, under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, Man United's new transfer hierarchy were willing to listen to offers for the misfiring England international.

Surprisingly, Ten Hag has also clung onto his position in football's biggest job despite the second international break of the 2024/25 campaign providing his bosses with a perfect opportunity to go against their initial decision to give the Dutchman more time following the Red Devils' FA Cup triumph over their noisy neighbours. Nevertheless, the jury is certainly still out on both.