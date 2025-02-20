Manchester United’s ongoing striker woes are no secret, are they? Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee are currently capable of leading the line for the Premier League outfit – and former coach Benni McCarthy, per The Mirror, has revealed which three players were on their centre forward shortlist under Erik ten Hag.

In the summer of 2023, Ten Hag’s second at the helm, a shiny new line-leader was high on the priority list. The services of the aforementioned Hojlund were snared for a fee of £72 million – but the young Dane has blown hot and cold at Old Trafford.

But who are the three other names that Manchester United, 13-time champions of the Premier League during Sir Alex Ferguson’s illustrious reign, were keeping tabs on before Copenhagen-born Hojlund arrived through the doors of the Theatre of Dreams. Let’s take a look at what they’re up to nowadays.

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich