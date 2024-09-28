Since MMA has become legal in France, one of the biggest demographics for the sport to spread in, the UFC has taken advantage of this opportunity by putting on big shows with their most famed French fighters. The UFC bought the Octagon to Paris in 2022, with a card headlined by the country’s biggest star, Ciryl Gane.

One of the fighters on that event’s undercard, Benoit Saint-Denis, has risen as a fan favorite fighter because of his all-action style. The Frenchman will headline this weekend’s Fight Night against Renato Moicano to determine who will continue their path to a title fight and who will remain with the rest of the lightweight pack.

Benoit Saint-Denis’ Career

MMA record: 13-2, UFC wins: 5, Best win: Thiago Moises

Saint-Denis comes from a military family and had a father who practiced martial arts in the formative years of the future UFC fighter. Though, historically, France is known for its great history of kickboxing, Saint-Denis’ father was a judoka practitioner. A young BSD kept that training in his back pocket as he leaned more towards the striking arts as shown in his chaotic UFC fights.

Saint-Denis debuted in the UFC at welterweight, showing the promotion his willingness to fight anyone at any weight. Following a scrap at a higher weight class, the French fighter returned to 155-pounds and rattled off an incredible five-fight win-streak, all resulting in finishes which earned him a co-main event fight at UFC 299 against Dustin Poirier. Saint-Denis lost the fight, but earned his second Fight of the Night honors and is now headlining his first main event in his home country as a reward for his continued efforts.

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano

France’s third UFC event is a lightweight banger

BSD’s opponent is the comeback kid, Renato Moicano. Originally just another fighter who was finding his way across multiple divisions and a few setbacks, the Brazilian lightweight has really turned around his career, and it’s no coincidence why the UFC has him slotted in a five-round main event against another killer.

Both men are well-prepared to go wherever the fight may take itself, but Saint-Denis would prefer to have the fight remain on the feet as shown in previous fights. Moicano, meanwhile, can hit the eject button and drag the fight to the floor should he get tagged with a few shots. One thing is for certain, BSD believes that this fight will be violent. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT ahead of the fight, the home favourite promised fans a fight to remember.

“You know, France is a country with the most military victories in history. So, maybe we are soft now, but, we have a very long history as a country and the fighting spirit has always been something in France. … I think it's a tough fight and may the better fighter win… I know the UFC is expecting a war and I think it's gonna be one.”

Two ranked lightweights do battle in the French capital on Saturday night, with the winner virtually certain to find themselves in the top 10 of the weight class come early next week. If Saint-Denis has his way, though, he will not only walk away with the victory, but will also put on a performance to delight the thousands of fans that will be roaring him on.

Prior to his loss to Poirier, Saint-Denis was one of the promotion's most-prolific finishers. If he can begin a similar run of success this weekend, he could well land a title shot before the end of 2025.