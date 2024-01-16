Highlights Said Benrahma was sent off for kicking out at his opponent during West Ham's FA Cup match against Bristol City.

Benrahma's frustration got the better of him after being tackled by City midfielder Joe Williams.

Referee Darren England had no choice but to show a straight red card, reducing West Ham to 10 men.

Said Benrahma was sent off after kicking out at his opponent off the ball during West Ham's third round FA Cup replay defeat to Bristol City. The two teams had previously met at the London Stadium, with the Championship's side holding David Moyes' men to a 1-1 draw.

With a meeting with either Blackpool or Nottingham Forest awaiting the winners of the tie, the underdogs managed to prevail in a shock upset. The defeat means that West Ham's wait to break their FA Cup duck continues, having last won the competition in 1980.

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham United

The home side led from the third minute

The Robins got off to the perfect start as Tommy Conway gave them the lead inside three minutes. A mistake by Greek defender Kostas Mavropanos allowed the striker to latch onto a short back pass ahead of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. After nearly being taken out inside the penalty area, the Scotsman stayed on his feet and calmly slotted into the empty net.

Things got even better for them in the second half when the Algerian Benrahma was shown his marching orders as his frustration got the better of him. However, the away side did continue to press for an equaliser, with Tomas Soucek being denied from close range with an excellent save by Max O'Leary.

Despite having most of the possession, the Conference League Champions were unable to forge many clear-cut opportunities outside the Czech's effort. Liam Manning's side created 15 chances compared to their opponents 11, whilst also managing more efforts on target with five compared to West Ham's two.

Defeat for the Hammers means that it is the first time that David Moyes has lost to Bristol City in his managerial career. He may wonder if things would've been different if he had been able to finish the game with all eleven players.

Benrahma shown straight red card

The attacker reacted after being tackled.

In what was becoming an increasingly feisty affair, Benrahma found himself on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from City midfielder Joe Williams. In a moment of madness, the former Brentford man lashed out at his opponent whilst on the ground, kicking Williams in the stomach.

After a period of deliberation, where Benrahma was actually receiving treatment for an apparent injury referee Darren England was left with no choice but to brandish a straight red card. This left the visitors to play with 10-men for the final 40 minutes.

Although the red card appeared to be the obvious call, West Ham fans may feel hard done by that their opponents didn't receive the same punishment for a similar offence. Bristol midfielder Gardner-Hickman appeared to swing an arm at defender Aaron Cresswell in an off-the ball altercation. This incident was missed by the officials and the 22-year-old escaped punishment.