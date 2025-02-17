Tottenham Hotspur's injury woes looked to have subsided ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United, having welcomed their sidelined stars back into the fold in north London - but they may not be able to count themselves lucky so soon, with Rodrigo Bentancur being pictured with an ice pack on his knee.

Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison re-entered the starting XI, which proved to be a stroke of genius as Vicario kept a clean sheet and Maddison scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win - whilst Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert were also fit enough to make the bench against Ruben Amorim's side, with the latter duo entering the fray in the second half.

Report: Bentancur 'Pictured' With Ice Pack on Knee

The midfielder was hauled off with 10 minutes left against Man Utd

But despite the quintet returning to action, there was a further woe for Postecoglou in his midfield. Although Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Archie Gray were all introduced in the centre of the park, Bentancur's injury does deplete his ranks in the engine room.

Rodrigo Bentancur's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 14th Goals 2 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 9th Tackles Per Game 1.7 6th Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.76 14th

And a report on the BBC's coverage of the crunch clash stated that there was concern over Bentancur. It read:

"However, there is concern as Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is pictured with ice on his left knee."

Bentancur has been in and out of the side plenty this season, suffering a head injury in the opening game of the season, a six-game ban for alleged racist remarks, and a three-game hiatus at the turn of the year thanks to his yellow card suspension tally and concussions.

He has, however, featured in their previous two games of the Premier League season. Recording wins against Brentford and Manchester United - in which Tottenham have won back-to-back top-flight games for the first time since they beat the same two opponents at the end of September - it's seen Bentancur act as a vital part of Postecoglou's team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bentancur won three consecutive Serie A titles whilst at Juventus.

Aged just 27, Bentancur already has over 200 appearances combined in the Serie A and Premier League, alongside 37 Champions League appearances and 67 Uruguay caps - and so his experience in a young midfield is crucial to grinding out results, which are needed if Tottenham are to find their way into the top half of the table.

