Karim Benzema has claimed that his former Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior deserved to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The award instead went to Spain and Manchester City ace Rodri.

The French striker, who currently captains Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, won the prestigious accolade in 2022, with Lionel Messi then winning it the following year. Ahead of the most recent ceremony, the expectation was that the gong would be returning to Madrid for a record 13th time.

However, in a late twist, it emerged that Vinicius Jr had in fact been overlooked for the award, with the Ballon d'Or going to Rodri instead. This sparked much outrage from within the club, as all senior players and staff boycotted the awards – including manager Carlo Ancelotti, who would receive the Coach of the Year accolade.

Benzema Gives Thoughts on 2024 Ballon d'Or

“I’ve nothing against Rodri..."

Speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito, Benzema explained why he thought Vinicius Jr was a more deserving winner of the prize. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I spoke to Vini, he’s sad… it’s also normal. He deserved to win the Ballon d’Or. I’ve nothing against Rodri, good player… but I’m in my sofa watching TV and Rodri doesn’t do anything that makes you say: wow!”

He also noted: “Last year, when Real Madrid were European champions, Vinicius was decisive in every game. So I don’t think there is anyone else who deserves it more than Vinicius."

There has been plenty of criticism for Vinicius and his poor reaction to the snub, with the Brazilian reportedly starting the protest by deciding he would not fly to Paris. On this, Benzema expressed his sympathy, adding (via Yahoo Sports):

“I hope he is mentally strong. Yesterday I was talking to Vinicius and he is strong enough to work and one day he will have it (the Ballon d’Or).

“I wrote him a message and he was sad. It’s normal. It’s a bit complicated when everyone sees you winning the Ballon d’Or and in the end, a day before or a few hours before, they tell you that you’re not going to win it. It’s very complicated.

“Vinicius is a good kid, he is going to work and one day he will win the Ballon d’Or,”

While it feels as though most associated with Real Madrid have reacted to the news quite poorly, club captain and 2024 Ballon d'Or nominee Dani Carvajal did show his class as he immediately called Rodri to congratulate him on his award.

Fans were not particularly happy with Benzema's claim, noting on social media platform X: "That is a you problem Benzema because I watch Rodri and say wow every day." Another added: "I never said wow when watching Benzema score tap in."

A third and then fourth claimed: No one has watched Benzema and said 'Wow', he should pipe down." And: "Benzema doesn’t know ball."

